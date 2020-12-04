Lindbergh earns rare win over Oakville to capture Southside Classic title

“It definitely helps get the momentum going forward,” Forbes said. “I do get to look back and know I did good things in the past, so I know I’m capable of doing them again when the team needs me. It felt great to get it started again. We’ve all been working really hard these last few weeks, so it feels good to get a nice reward like all-tournament team. I feel like we all earned it, though.”

After the first quarter, the offensive output fell off drastically.

A 16-7 Flyers’ halftime lead gave way to a 19-14 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Lindbergh coach Michelle Pittroff said that the team did enough on both defense and in rebounding to secure the victory.

“It definitely wasn’t pretty but these girls work hard and they kept battling the whole way,” Pittroff said. “Buckets didn’t always fall but they did the right things on the defensive side. I think they won the battle on the boards, which definitely helped us.”

While the defense locked Oakville (2-1) down, Wolfard and freshman guard Nyla Jackson came up big on offense in the final quarter.