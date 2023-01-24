Lindhorst comes up big down stretch to lift Waterloo over rival Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Sam Lindhorst looked to the floor and shook her head.

Time and time again.

The Waterloo High senior simply couldn't get a shot to fall during the first three quarters of Tuesday's girls basketball game at neighborhood rival Columbia.

"Oh, I was struggling, all right," Lindhorst said. "It was so frustrating."

Lindhorst turned things around in a hurry with a strong fourth-quarter performance that helped the Bulldogs pull out a nail-biting 47-45 win before an overflow crowd at Columbia High.

The 5-foot-10-inch sparkplug had five points, three steals and a pair of assists in the closing 6 minutes and 47 seconds.

The Bulldogs (15-9), thanks in part to Lindhorst's outburst, overcame a 40-36 deficit during crunch time.

"She turns it on when she needs it most," Waterloo coach Jake Schneider said. "And that's one of the greatest qualities you can have in a player."

Waterloo, which has won five in a row over the Eagles, had struggled over the past few weeks and lost three of four games entering the contest.

That made a win in the rivalry showdown even more important.

"You never want to lose to people that you know you've already beaten," Lindhorst said. "It would be kind of a sting."

Lindhorst took charge down the stretch after missing six of her first seven shots.

"I wasn't making the three (pointers), I wasn't making my jumpers," said Lindhorst, who finished with 11 points and seven assists. "So, I told myself, just drive to the basket and see what's there."

Waterloo senior standout Norah Gum finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Junior Liv Colson added nine points and sophomore Kristin Smith finished with eight points.

"Our seniors, Sam and Norah, really stepped up," Smith said. "With points and positivity."

Lindhorst is the engine that helps make the team run. A four-year regular, she recently became the school's all-time career leader in steals and assists.

"She helps us so much on defense, which drives our offense," Smith said.

Columbia built up a nine-point lead midway through the third quarter behind to trio of Jordan Holten, Karsen Jany and Sam Schmuke. Holten led the way with 15 points. Jany finished with 11 and Schmuke had 10.

But the Bulldogs went on an 8-3 run over the final 2:46 of the third period to climb to within 36-32.

Gum gave her team its first lead since late in the first period on a driving layup off a steal from Colson midway through the final frame.

Lindhorst scored on a nifty running one-hander through the lane and freshman Aubrey Heck followed with a basket for a 46-43 cushion with 76 seconds remaining.

Holten brought the hosts to within 46-45 with two foul shots before Lindhorst canned one of two free throws. Lindhorst, who will continue her career at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, recorded her final steal with 22 ticks on the clock.

Schneider is hoping the emotional triumph will put his team back on track. The two rivals are nine minutes apart in Monroe County.

"We waited until the end before finally figuring it out, but I think that should help us a lot moving forward," Schneider said. "We've got some areas to work on. But this team, we've got a high ceiling."

Columbia played well for a good majority of the contest, but managed just one field goal over the closing 6:26.

"All the pressure kind of scared us a little hit," said Schmuke, who is also on the soccer team. "We rushed things a little bit. We needed to calm down."

Waterloo 47, Columbia 45