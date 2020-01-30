Lindhorst provides spark in second half as Waterloo battles past Gibault

WATERLOO — Sam Lindhorst didn't show any emotions Thursday as she sat for much of the first half on the bench.

The Waterloo High freshman knew just what to do when she got the green light in the second half.

"We were doing well on defense and offense," Lindhorst said. "We just needed that extra push to play better."

Lindhorst provided that push in the second half as Waterloo surged past its crosstown rival Gibault to notch a 46-43 victory at Waterloo High.

"The message at halftime was to pick it up and they did a great job of responding," Waterloo coach Tim Augistine said.

Waterloo (11-11) snapped a two-game skid to Gibault (14-12) and notched its 11th victory of the season for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

It is the first time that the Bulldogs have a .500 record in the second half of the season since that same campaign.

"It's huge," Augistine said. "We talked about that in the locker room. We're .500 for the first time in a long time. I don't think we realized just what they've done and hopefully, they keep it going."