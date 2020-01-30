Lindhorst provides spark in second half as Waterloo battles past Gibault

WATERLOO — Sam Lindhorst didn't show any emotions Thursday as she sat for much of the first half on the bench.
The Waterloo High freshman knew just what to do when she got the green light in the second half.
"We were doing well on defense and offense," Lindhorst said. "We just needed that extra push to play better."
Lindhorst provided that push in the second half as Waterloo surged past its crosstown rival Gibault to notch a 46-43 victory at Waterloo High.
"The message at halftime was to pick it up and they did a great job of responding," Waterloo coach Tim Augistine said.
Waterloo (11-11) snapped a two-game skid to Gibault (14-12) and notched its 11th victory of the season for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
It is the first time that the Bulldogs have a .500 record in the second half of the season since that same campaign.
"It's huge," Augistine said. "We talked about that in the locker room. We're .500 for the first time in a long time. I don't think we realized just what they've done and hopefully, they keep it going."
Lindhorst, a 5-foot-7 guard, was saddled with two early fouls in the first quarter and went to the bench sitting on zero points on 0-for-5 shooting.
That break may have been just what the doctor ordered.
"I just told her to play her game," Augistine said. "She's a good player, so I told her to keep shooting and keep playing her game."
As soon as Lindhorst got back on the court, she hit successive 3-pointers to open the second half and pulled Waterloo to within 24-19 of Gibualt with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
She scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter and provided an offensive punch Waterloo didn't have in the first half.
"I just wanted to go out there and play hard," Lindhorst said. "Give it my all and hope for the best. Even if that meant an assist or points, it didn't matter."
She also picked up two assists and two steals in the third quarter as Waterloo outscored Gibault 20-7 to take a 33-29 lead to the final frame.
Senior Aubrey Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 13 points and three assists.
"They got hot from the outside," Gibault coach Matt Blaskiewicz said. "We had a tough time chasing down the shooters and too many turnovers on our part."
Senior forward Ashlyn Wightman scored a game-high 23 points. She also had 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots for Gibault, which suffered its third consecutive loss and fourth in five games.
But Wightman only scored three points on three shot attempts in the third quarter as Waterloo made its surge.
"I think it was more what we weren't doing," Blaskiewicz said. "We weren't taking care of the basketball like we were in the first half. And we weren't as patient."
Waterloo senior Ella Bockhorn pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds and picked up three steals from the low block.
"She does all the little things that not many people want to do," Augistine said. "I wish she'd look to score a little bit more, but Ella is a big key."