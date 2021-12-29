Long-range shots fall for Short to send Notre Dame past Duchesne and into tourney final

Prior to Wednesday, Short had scored in double figures just twice in her three seasons of varsity basketball with the Rebels with a pair of 11-point efforts – one this season and one last season. Her 15 points against the Pioneers easily eclipsed her 6.6 points-per-game average.

“She had a good day today,” DeGreeff said. “We just told her to find the seams. The seams are there and they'll eventually open up. I just told her to always make sure her shoulders are squared to the basket and her toes are on the 3-point line and things will come.”

Notre Dame jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter thanks to three baskets from Mary Beth Solari, who had been averaging 1.6 points per game coming in. The Rebels extended the lead to 16 by halftime with a 16-6 advantage in the second quarter. Short knocked down a pair of 3s during those eight minutes.

“It (the hot start) really helped us build our momentum,” Short said. “Sometimes, we come out slow, but, today, we got pumped up in the locker room and came out really fired up.”

The 28-12 deficit his team faced at the break was not what Stringer had in mind coming into the game.