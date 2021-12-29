Long-range shots fall for Short to send Notre Dame past Duchesne and into tourney final

ST. CHARLES – Samantha Short was thankful to finally see some long-distance shots fall.
Short entered play Wednesday afternoon with just five 3-point makes in 23 attempts through the first eight games of the season, but the Notre Dame junior guard drained a trio of 3-pointers on her way to a career-best 15 points in the Rebels' 55-24 win over Duchesne in a semifinal game of the Duchesne Holiday Invitational girls basketball tournament.
“I felt very good,” Short said. “I've been trying to make them all fall and it was a relief they were falling today. It just felt very confident today, different than I have before.”
Third-seeded Notre Dame (6-3) will take on No. 1 seed Ursuline (3-4) in the tournament championship at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
“This is our second tournament,” Rebels coach Mark DeGreeff said. “We finished third in the first one. I told the girls we're in a good spot to win our first tournament of the year.”
Second-seeded Duchesne (7-2) was held to a season-low in points scored and will look to rebound against Mehlville (4-5) in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Thursday.
“We struggled offensively, turned the ball over a little bit and didn't get the shots we normally get,” Pioneers coach Brandon Stringer said. “Whenever we're not making shots and turning the ball over, bad things happen.”
Prior to Wednesday, Short had scored in double figures just twice in her three seasons of varsity basketball with the Rebels with a pair of 11-point efforts – one this season and one last season. Her 15 points against the Pioneers easily eclipsed her 6.6 points-per-game average.
“She had a good day today,” DeGreeff said. “We just told her to find the seams. The seams are there and they'll eventually open up. I just told her to always make sure her shoulders are squared to the basket and her toes are on the 3-point line and things will come.”
Notre Dame jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter thanks to three baskets from Mary Beth Solari, who had been averaging 1.6 points per game coming in. The Rebels extended the lead to 16 by halftime with a 16-6 advantage in the second quarter. Short knocked down a pair of 3s during those eight minutes.
“It (the hot start) really helped us build our momentum,” Short said. “Sometimes, we come out slow, but, today, we got pumped up in the locker room and came out really fired up.”
The 28-12 deficit his team faced at the break was not what Stringer had in mind coming into the game.
“We were playing catch-up,” he said. “They did a good job. Whenever we're trading twos for threes, we're not digging out of that hole.”
Duchesne scored five of the first seven points of the second half, but Notre Dame tallied the final 15 points of the third quarter to leave it with a commanding 45-17 lead. That run stretched to 25-0 when the Rebels scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter and triggered a running clock for the final 7 minutes, 42 seconds of the game.
“Our best offense comes from our defense and, when we want to defend, I think we're pretty good,” DeGreeff said. “We told the girls a couple of them had to step up over these couple of days and they have.”
Notre Dame lost to Ursuline 60-48 earlier this season, but Short said the Rebels will be ready this time around.
“That was our first game of the season, so we were a little slow,” she said. “But now we're really excited to try and get that win back. We're really hyped for it.”