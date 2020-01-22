Love, Edwardsville have big night in win over St. Joseph's

FRONTENAC — Edwardsville High senior Quierra Love had a big night Wednesday.

The 5-foot-4 guard is hoping that Thursday can be even better.

Love scored 13 points to help the Tigers to a resounding 72-50 win over St. Joseph's in a non-conference battle in Frontenac.

Now, Love awaits word from the McDonald's All-American Game selection committee on Thursday to find out if she was selected for the prestigious contest, which will be held April 1 in Houston.

“It's a great feeling and I'm very blessed for that opportunity,” Love said. “When I first came to Edwardsville, I feel, I was not as good of a point guard as I am now. The entire Edwardsville program helped cultivate my skills.”

Those skills were on full display Wednesday as the Tigers (18-1, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) scored the game's first 16 points.

Sophomore guard/forward Sydney Harris, who had 10 of her game-high 21 points in the opening salvo, was pleased with the lightning quick start and the way Love ran the offense.