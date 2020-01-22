Love, Edwardsville have big night in win over St. Joseph's

FRONTENAC — Edwardsville High senior Quierra Love had a big night Wednesday.
The 5-foot-4 guard is hoping that Thursday can be even better.
Love scored 13 points to help the Tigers to a resounding 72-50 win over St. Joseph's in a non-conference battle in Frontenac.
Now, Love awaits word from the McDonald's All-American Game selection committee on Thursday to find out if she was selected for the prestigious contest, which will be held April 1 in Houston.
“It's a great feeling and I'm very blessed for that opportunity,” Love said. “When I first came to Edwardsville, I feel, I was not as good of a point guard as I am now. The entire Edwardsville program helped cultivate my skills.”
Those skills were on full display Wednesday as the Tigers (18-1, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) scored the game's first 16 points.
Sophomore guard/forward Sydney Harris, who had 10 of her game-high 21 points in the opening salvo, was pleased with the lightning quick start and the way Love ran the offense.
“We were ready to get back onto the court and play other people than just our teammates, our games got canceled last week,” Harris said. “Having a guard as fast as (Love), who can handle it, just opens the floor really well for us all. It's just good having a quick guard on the floor like that.”
Love, the SIU Carbondale signee, also knocked down a few shots of her own.
She drained four 3-pointers — with three coming in the second quarter — as the Tigers built a 48-24 halftime lead. They finished with nine 3-pointers.
Edwardsville coach Lori Blade is happy that Love is getting some national recognition.
“I'm not really sure she realizes how big that is,” Blade said. “It just goes back to the work that she's put in and everything she's done since freshman year. She's a special point guard we get to see day-in, day-out and we take for granted what she's capable of doing. She's put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears through the years.”
Junior forward Michele Origliasso led St. Joseph's (7-6) with 14 points. Junior guard Emily Lally added 13.
Edwardsville has won the last eight meetings between the teams. The Angels last victory was a 53-39 triumph on Jan. 8, 2011.
“They're rock solid in every aspect of the game, from top to bottom,” St. Joseph's coach Julie Matheny of Edwardsville. “We just asked our kids to come in and compete, to give it what we could.”