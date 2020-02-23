Love sets school's all-time steals mark in Edwardsville regional victory

COLLINSVILLE – Friday was a special night for Quierra ‘Que’ Love.
Not only did the Edwardsville senior guard help the Tigers to the 50-40 win over host Collinsville to win the program’s 17th straight regional title by leading the team with 15 points, the three steals she amassed were also very noteworthy.
The 299th career steal, which she got with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third quarter, pushed her to 299 career steals, which is one past Amy Nelson’s former mark of 298. Nelson played at the school in the mid-1980s.
“This is a great opportunity,” said Love of achieving the mark. “I’ve been blessed to have coaches that have helped me with my defense, along with all my teammates throughout the years. This really goes out to them. We have a great bond here, it’s special. We stick together and play defense to the best of our abilities.”
Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said the Love’s achieving the record is impressive, indeed.
As Edwardsville (27-1, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) heads now into the Class 4A Pekin sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday against O’Fallon (27-5, No. 5 large-schools) at Belleville West, Love – the McDonald’s All-American Game finalist and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale signee – still has the chance to increase her record mark.
“That is a record that I wasn’t sure I would see get touched,” Blade said. “(She is) a very deserving young lady to get that record with the job that she does, not only on the ball but with her anticipation and reading things. I’m really proud of her and she has to be proud of that record.”
While making history is nice, Love said she really wants her team to keep making another type of history.
She would love nothing more than a deep postseason run and, to do that, Edwardsville is going to have to get past an O’Fallon team it had to beat in overtime to earn the 68-65 win Feb. 11 on the road.
“I’m so excited that we won regionals,” Love said. “You never quit, you play hard for all 32 minutes to the best of abilities. If we lose, at least we gave it our all. They’re a really good team, so we’re going to celebrate for a little longer and then put our brains together and try to win Monday.”
In addition to the 2.7 steals per game Love has this season for the Tigers, she is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists per game.
The winner of the contest Monday will head to Pekin Thursday to play the winner of the other sectional semifinal between Lincoln Way West and Joliet West. That game is slated for 7 p.m.