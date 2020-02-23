Love sets school's all-time steals mark in Edwardsville regional victory

“That is a record that I wasn’t sure I would see get touched,” Blade said. “(She is) a very deserving young lady to get that record with the job that she does, not only on the ball but with her anticipation and reading things. I’m really proud of her and she has to be proud of that record.”

While making history is nice, Love said she really wants her team to keep making another type of history.

She would love nothing more than a deep postseason run and, to do that, Edwardsville is going to have to get past an O’Fallon team it had to beat in overtime to earn the 68-65 win Feb. 11 on the road.

“I’m so excited that we won regionals,” Love said. “You never quit, you play hard for all 32 minutes to the best of abilities. If we lose, at least we gave it our all. They’re a really good team, so we’re going to celebrate for a little longer and then put our brains together and try to win Monday.”

In addition to the 2.7 steals per game Love has this season for the Tigers, she is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists per game.

The winner of the contest Monday will head to Pekin Thursday to play the winner of the other sectional semifinal between Lincoln Way West and Joliet West. That game is slated for 7 p.m.