Lovelace, Gordon come up clutch in O'Fallon's three-peat performance

MASCOUTAH — O’Fallon junior Tyana Lovelace had a long talk with herself as she hobbled the length of the court to the free-throw line.
In the final minute of the Mascoutah championship, Lovelace was fouled rebounding a Highland 3-point attempt that would have tied the game.
Then her calf cramped up.
Then she fell to the ground.
Then a Highland player landed on her ankle.
“It was the last minute and I was hurt, and I thought, ‘if I don’t make these free throws, it will be my fault if we lose,’” Lovelace said. “The other side of my head was like, ‘I’ve got to step up and help my team win.’”
Lovelace drained them both, part of a game-high 17-point performance as O’Fallon captured the title for the third successive season with a 45-40 victory over Highland on Saturday at Mascoutah High School.
Lovelace and senior point guard Kayla Gordon helped O’Fallon build an 11-point fourth-quarter lead. Gordon, who scored 14 points, began the quarter with a drive and dish to Lovelace on the left block, then converted a slicing layup to open a 33-22 lead.
But Highland, which shot just 1-for-13 from 3-point range through three quarters, found a hot hand. Junior Liv Wilke drained three long-range bombs in a two-minute span and the Panthers quickly cut the lead to 35-33.
“We got open looks all game, we just couldn’t bury them, but we got on a little run in the fourth quarter and got the momentum,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said.
That is when Gordon showed off why she is a captain. Facing full-court pressure, Gordon received a pass in the back court and sped to the rim for an old-fashioned three-point play to stem the tide.
“Whenever (Highland) made that 8-0 run I saw that my teammates were getting down on themselves, so I had to do something to get our momentum back.” Gordon said.
Highland (11-4) would not wither. Bella LaPorta, who led the Bulldogs with 11 points and 10 rebounds, scored off a beautiful dish from senior point guard Ellie Brown to cut the lead to one, but an Amelia Bell putback and perfect free throw trips by Lovelace and Gordon closed out the game.
“They put the pressure on us and we were playing not to lose,” O’Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. “We bent but we didn’t break. We never let them tie it and never let them take the lead and that was huge.”
The game began with stifling defense from both teams. O’Fallon, which had averaged 72 points per game in the three games leading up to the title game, shot just 2-for-11 in the first quarter but still led 6-4.
“I thought the whole game our defense was pretty good. I thought we were up to the challenge defensively, it just took us a while to get our offense going,” Hamilton said.
The Highland offense had been triggered by Brown, who scored in double-figures in the each of the three games leading up to the championship. But intense defensive pressure by Gordon and a game plan designed to stop her held the Bulldogs’ leading scorer scoreless in the first half as O’Fallon took a 21-12 lead into halftime.
“Their whole offense goes through Ellie Brown, so our main (defensive) focus was to stop her from being able to run their sets and to keep her from scoring.” Knolhoff said.
Brown scored her first basket midway through the fourth quarter starting an 8-0 Highland run and cutting the lead to two, but the Bulldogs could not score on any of their three late possessions that could have tied the score.
O’Fallon became the first team to three-peat as champions since Mascoutah did it from 1985-87. The Panthers have now won four straight games against Highland including a 49-48 victory in the Mascoutah Invitational title game last year.
The two rivals may meet again soon as both are in the field of the Highland Tournament in January.
“How hard the girls on both teams played, the high intensity — it was unbelievable,” Knolhoff said.