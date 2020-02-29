Lutheran North rolls past Trinity for fourth successive district title

The Lutheran North girls basketball team kept perfecting its craft on Saturday, no matter the score.

Even after scoring the first six points and bolting out to an 18-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Crusaders kept pushing.

Lutheran North never relinquished in a 68-20 victory over Trinity to capture the Class 3 District 8 title at home.

“We use games like this to get ready. This has to be practice for us for what's coming,” Lutheran North junior Taleah Dilworth said. “We know that there is some great competition coming and we do have the goal of getting back to Springfield, even though this is a different team this year. We still want to go back and we're going to have to be at our best to do it.”

It was all in preparation for the tough road that lies ahead. Lutheran North, which captured its fourth successive district title and seventh overall, enters the state tournament with some stiff competition in its way.

The Crusaders, who have reached the semifinal round in each of the last two seasons, are ready to get back to Springfield and take another step in the right direction after their second-place finish a year ago.