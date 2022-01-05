Lift For Life hangs on to win showdown against Lutheran St. Charles

Lift For Life Academy turned an impressive first half into a heart-stopping finish Wednesday.
With 2.1 seconds to play, the Hawks disrupted Lutheran St. Charles’ inbounds pass to 6-foot-2 junior Megan Aulbert in the lane, enabling time to expire and giving them a 48-46 victory in a nonconference girls basketball game.
“We definitely needed a win,” said Lift For Life coach Greg Brown, whose team leveled its record at 6-6. “Every win is a big win to me.”
Lift For Life, last season’s Class 3 state champion, led 21-10 at halftime but saw its advantage slowly disappear on its home floor.
The Cougars (10-2) took leads of 41-40 and 43-42 in the fourth quarter, but after a turnover, the Hawks went ahead to stay on senior Taylor Brown’s 3-pointer that made it 45-43 with 42 seconds remaining.
Two free throws by sophomore Chase Giddings made it 47-43 with 18.7 seconds left, but Lutheran St. Charles freshman Jordan Speiser drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to get the Cougars within 47-46 with eight seconds left.
Lift For Life senior Mackenzie Wilson was fouled with 6.4 seconds left. Wilson missed her first free throw but connected on her second to make it 48-46.
The Hawks then knocked the ball out of bounds as Lutheran St. Charles attacked quickly, setting up the Cougars’ final chance. They looked for Speiser, who was guarded closely, then had their pass for Aulbert broken up.
“They did a great job of packing it in on Megan all game long,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. “We thought we had a good option in there. Obviously, they knew that as well. We executed it well, but Megan wasn’t able to get two hands on (the ball) and get a shot off.”
Wilson led the Hawks with 13 points, while Brown and sophomore Paige Fowler contributed 10 points apiece. Giddings finished with nine.
Speiser led all scorers with 22 points, all but two in the second half. Speiser was 1-for-9 from the field in the first half before finishing 7-for-22. All four of her 3-pointers came in the second half. Aulbert had 15 points.
Lift For Life helped its cause by going 8-for-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Brown held his breath every time Speiser got the ball in the second half. Speiser had eight points in the third quarter to bring Lutheran St. Charles within 32-25, then dropped in 12 in the fourth quarter.
“She’s such a good player,” Brown said. “You have to stick with her. When we came out in the third quarter, she was getting lost in transition. She kept running down that right sideline, just bam, bam! I had to call a couple of timeouts. I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to find her in transition.’
“We’ve seen all types of good players, but she may have the quickest release off the dribble. To be able to get her shot off that quickly, she’s probably the best kid we’ve played this year at that.”
Luttschwager bemoaned the sluggish start to the game that saw her team shoot 20 percent (5-for-25) in the first half. It also was 0-for-5 on 3-pointers and 0-for-4 from the free-throw line.
“Obviously, the start wasn’t ideal,” she said. “I think we were doing the right things, but we just couldn’t make a shot. It wasn’t just one person, it was everybody. That put us in a whole and got us a little frustrated.
“But we didn’t fold. We came out in the third quarter and went on a little bit of a run to get ourselves back in the game. I was proud of our kids for continuing to compete, but we want to start a little better, especially offensively. Those are things we can work on and fix on our end.”
Wilson made three of her four 3-pointers in the first half as Lift For Life built its 11-point lead. Lutheran St. Charles got within 23-22 in the third quarter, but the Hawks responded with a 9-0 run to grab a 32-22 advantage. The spree was culminated by Wilson’s final 3-pointer of the game.
Lutheran St. Charles scored 13 of the next 15 points to make it 35-all, and took just its third lead of the game when Speiser had a three-point play to make it 38-37 with 3:10 to play. The Cougars had three other one-point leads, but couldn’t stretch the gap. Nineteen turnovers didn’t help their cause.
“This is the first one-possession game we’ve played all season,” Luttschwager said. “It was a new scenario for a lot of our kids and with this group. That’s why we played this game. We knew it was going to be tough and we knew they were going to get after us, pressure us and make us uncomfortable. We built some momentum in the second half, but we had some untimely turnovers and a couple of misses here and there.”