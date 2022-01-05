Lift For Life hangs on to win showdown against Lutheran St. Charles

“We’ve seen all types of good players, but she may have the quickest release off the dribble. To be able to get her shot off that quickly, she’s probably the best kid we’ve played this year at that.”

Luttschwager bemoaned the sluggish start to the game that saw her team shoot 20 percent (5-for-25) in the first half. It also was 0-for-5 on 3-pointers and 0-for-4 from the free-throw line.

“Obviously, the start wasn’t ideal,” she said. “I think we were doing the right things, but we just couldn’t make a shot. It wasn’t just one person, it was everybody. That put us in a whole and got us a little frustrated.

“But we didn’t fold. We came out in the third quarter and went on a little bit of a run to get ourselves back in the game. I was proud of our kids for continuing to compete, but we want to start a little better, especially offensively. Those are things we can work on and fix on our end.”

Wilson made three of her four 3-pointers in the first half as Lift For Life built its 11-point lead. Lutheran St. Charles got within 23-22 in the third quarter, but the Hawks responded with a 9-0 run to grab a 32-22 advantage. The spree was culminated by Wilson’s final 3-pointer of the game.