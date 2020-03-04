Lutheran St. Charles battles back from deficit to oust Lutheran North

COTTLEVILLE — The Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball team didn’t let a bad start in its Class 3 sectional against Lutheran North turn into the end of its season.
After falling behind by 11 points in the opening quarter, Lutheran St. Charles battled back for a 46-41 victory to earn its first quarterfinal appearance since 2014.
“Having the lead after facing a double-digit deficit was truly a game-changer for us,” Lutheran St. Charles senior guard Mackenzie Coleman. “We always work hard on the fundamentals because when it comes to games like this it is something we can really place our trust in.”
Coleman led the Cougars in scoring with 12 points and senior guard Jada Lindesmith added 10 valuable points, including a 5-of-6 showing from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Lutheran St. Charles (23-4) advanced to take on Whitfield (25-5) at noon Saturday at Normandy for a trip to the Class 3 state semifinals.
“It was about hustle plays, really,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “The girls know against a team like this, they're going to have to weather that first storm and then settle in and play our game. We had to play good defense and outhustle the opponent. I really believed we did that and that was a key.”
Lutheran St. Charles trailed 17-6 in the first quarter but then allowed only 24 points the rest of the way to win its 11th consecutive game.
Lutheran North (17-11), which reached the Class 3 state final last season, had won eight consecutive games.
The Crusaders were led in scoring by seven points each from sophomore guard Nevaeh Howard, sophomore forward Symone Thomas and freshman guard Kayla Sullivan.
“We had some looks, we just didn't make shots,” Crusaders coach Chris Forrest said. “We play against zone defenses all year. When you play against teams like that, you've got to make plays and make shots. We didn't make enough of them. We had lulls that really set us back.”
Lutheran St. Charles rallied into a 22-21 lead at halftime.
The Cougars then started both the third and fourth quarters with five-point runs, leading 39-31 in the final stanza. They snapped a four-game losing streak to the Crusaders dating to the 2016-17 season.
“I think the whole game was about us playing the way we play,” Lindesmith said. “We haven't seen a team all season, really, with this amount of speed. We settled down and got back to playing the game at our speed instead of theirs. Once we got the lead, it felt great to be able to close the game out from the line. I was happy to be able to hit some big free throws.”
In the quarterfinals, the Cougars will try to avenge a 63-35 loss at Whitfield from Jan. 22.
“I think we're both different teams now than we were went that games was played because we were still trying to find out just who we were,” Coleman said. “We're going to go into this and give it our best shot. We know we're going to have to work hard and (win the) hustle plays. We're ready to, as a team, give this our best effort against a really good team.”