Lutheran St. Charles battles back from deficit to oust Lutheran North

Lutheran North (17-11), which reached the Class 3 state final last season, had won eight consecutive games.

The Crusaders were led in scoring by seven points each from sophomore guard Nevaeh Howard, sophomore forward Symone Thomas and freshman guard Kayla Sullivan.

“We had some looks, we just didn't make shots,” Crusaders coach Chris Forrest said. “We play against zone defenses all year. When you play against teams like that, you've got to make plays and make shots. We didn't make enough of them. We had lulls that really set us back.”

Lutheran St. Charles rallied into a 22-21 lead at halftime.

The Cougars then started both the third and fourth quarters with five-point runs, leading 39-31 in the final stanza. They snapped a four-game losing streak to the Crusaders dating to the 2016-17 season.

“I think the whole game was about us playing the way we play,” Lindesmith said. “We haven't seen a team all season, really, with this amount of speed. We settled down and got back to playing the game at our speed instead of theirs. Once we got the lead, it felt great to be able to close the game out from the line. I was happy to be able to hit some big free throws.”