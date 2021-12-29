Lutheran St. Charles gets even by knocking off St. Charles West in St. Dominic final

But Aulbert was there to come through with one of her top all-around performances of the season.

"She's never been a secret, at least not around here" Speiser said. "She's an amazing player. She helps me a lot and I help her."

Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager is well-aware of Aulbert's game-breaking skills.

"When she gets to the right spot, she's really hard to defend one-on-one," Luttschwager said. "Our kids did a great job of find her with (West) being all over Jordan all the time."

Aulbert was particularly effective in the third quarter when she scored 11 of the Cougars' first 13 points.

"All the rest of us felt like we just had to step us," Aulbert said. "I guess we did."

Lutheran St. Charles led from start to finish in breaking a two-game losing streak to West.

The Cougars zipped out to a 5-0 lead after just four minutes and never looked back. Aulbert scored the first basket of the second quarter to push the advantage 11-5.

West never got closer the rest of the way.