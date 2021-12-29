Lutheran St. Charles gets even by knocking off St. Charles West in St. Dominic final

O'FALLON, Mo. – Megan Aulbert can hardly be considered a secret weapon.
The Lutheran St. Charles junior stands 6-foot-2. She is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game.
Yet Aulbert was not a household name.
Until now.
The towering forward scored a game-high 23 points to help the Cougars to a 59-42 win over St. Charles West on Wednesday in the championship game of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament.
Lutheran St. Charles (10-1) won its eighth in a row and captured the tournament crown for the fifth time overall and first since 2012.
Plus, the Cougars avenged their only loss of the season.
Previously unbeaten St. Charles West (10-1) beat Lutheran St. Charles, 73-64, in the title game of the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament on Dec. 3.
"This feels good," Aulbert said.
Aulbert has spent much of the season in the shadow of standout freshman Jordan Speiser, who is considered one of the top underclassmen in the state. Speiser leads the entire area in scoring at 26.7 points per contest.
West spent considerable energy trying to slow down Speiser on Wednesday, holding her to 18 points.
But Aulbert was there to come through with one of her top all-around performances of the season.
"She's never been a secret, at least not around here" Speiser said. "She's an amazing player. She helps me a lot and I help her."
Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager is well-aware of Aulbert's game-breaking skills.
"When she gets to the right spot, she's really hard to defend one-on-one," Luttschwager said. "Our kids did a great job of find her with (West) being all over Jordan all the time."
Aulbert was particularly effective in the third quarter when she scored 11 of the Cougars' first 13 points.
"All the rest of us felt like we just had to step us," Aulbert said. "I guess we did."
Lutheran St. Charles led from start to finish in breaking a two-game losing streak to West.
The Cougars zipped out to a 5-0 lead after just four minutes and never looked back. Aulbert scored the first basket of the second quarter to push the advantage 11-5.
West never got closer the rest of the way.
"(Aulbert) just killed us," Warriors veteran coach Angela Poindexter said. "She dominated us on the inside. That was the difference right there."
The Cougars used a 7-2 run over the final 71 seconds of the second quarter to walk off with a 22-10 lead. Senior Makayla Auringer drilled a 3-ponter and sophomore sister Ally Auringer added a steal and layup to the blitz, which concluded with Aulbert's basket from close range.
West climbed to within 33-27 on a pair of foul shots from senior Mia Nicastro, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
But Lutheran St. Charles answered with seven successive points capped off by a basket from Chloe Reed and Speiser's long-range triple.
The Cougars felt they had a point to prove after losing to West by nine points just 26 days earlier.
"We're a relatively young team and it was just the third game of the season," Aulbert said. "Us getting practices, and a lot of games under our belts, really helped us play well together."
Lutheran St. Charles shined on the defensive end holding West to a season-low in points. The Warriors managed just two field goals in the first half.
The key to that defensive scheme was the ability to throw bodies at the 6-2 Nicastro up top and slow her outside game. Nicastro, who is heading to St. Louis University, scored 30 points in the first meeting between the teams.
"We stuck to our strengths especially on the defensive end," Luttschwager said. "We just started to have more awareness."
Harmony Hudson led West with 14 points.
The Cougars won their three tournament games by an average of 15 points per contest and head into the new year with plenty of momentum.
"We can compete with any team," Aulbert said.