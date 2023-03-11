ST. CHARLES — The Lutheran St. Charles and Whitfield girls basketball teams found themselves in an unique situation Saturday at Lindenwood University.

Competing in a Class 5 quarterfinal, the Cougars took control from the start and rolled to a 67-33 to earn a fourth trip to the final four. Lutheran St. Charles won the Class 3 championship back in 2013.

Whitfield has been even more successful in recent years, having reached state in five of the previous six seasons. The Warriors also have a state title to their credit, having won the Class 5 championship in 2021.

But this has been a different season, to say the least, for Whitfield. The Warriors played Saturday with five players, the same five players they’ve had most of this season. And they played about half of Saturday’s contest with just four players on the floor.

With 1:33 to play before halftime and Lutheran St. Charles very much in control of the game, Whitfield senior Tkiyah Nelson rolled her ankle while attempting a drive to the basket. She left the floor at that point, having scored six of her team’s nine points.

A 20.6-a-game scorer, Nelson tried to return for the start of the second half but was unable to continue. The Warriors played the rest of the game with four players on the floor. And Lutheran St. Charles cruised to victory.

The Cougars, who improved to 25-5, advance to the state tournament to be played next weekend at Hammons Student Center at Missouri State University. There, they’ll take on traditional state power West Plains (23-7) in the semifinals Friday at 8 p.m. Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (23-5) and Carl Junction (29-1) will meet in the other semifinal at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, March 18, the third-place game will be played at noon and the championship will be decided at 8 p.m.

West Plains, the defending Class 5 champion, beat Jefferson City 58-38 in another Saturday quarterfinal.

“We’re excited, especially for our seniors and for Coach,’’ said Lutheran St. Charles sophomore Jordan Speiser, who led her team with 22 points and passed the 1,000-point mark in her high school career on Saturday. “It was kind of a strange game, not having a player to defend at times, but we kept our focus and played the game we needed to play to be successful.

“Our goal going in was to get to state and we knew we couldn’t let anything distract from that goal.”

The Cougars, who’ll enter start with a six-game winning streak, started fast and took control from the start against Whitfield. Lutheran St. Charles used an 18-0 run to break open a 2-2 game and added a 10-0 to close out the opening quarter.

Going into the second quarter, the Cougars were up 32-6 as Speiser scored 11 and junior guard Allyson Auringer added nine points on three 3-pointers.

“It was a little bit of a tricky situation,’’ Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. “Our pregame was all about accomplishing what we wanted to accomplish no matter what else was going on. Our goal was to control what we could control and I thought our players did a great job of that. As long as we remained focused on how we needed to play and how we needed to compete at both ends of the floor, I knew we’d be good.

“Our players understand that we want to play a certain way no matter the situation, no matter the score, and I was really pleased with their focus.”

The Cougars continued to roll in the second quarter, going on a 7-0 run to close out the half with a 42-9 lead. Whitfield’s Nelson was hurt just before halftime and went to the locker room early. She returned to the floor for the start of the second half, but was soon done for the night.

“That certainly didn’t help us,’’ Whitfield coach Chris Ellis said. “Like I told our kids, five was our magic number. Anything less and we didn’t have a season and anything more, we don’t have a story.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Lutheran St. Charles maintained control throughout the second half, but the most impressive player after halftime was Whitfield sophomore Amali McBride, who scored all 24 of her team’s second half points to finish with a game-high 27. She knocked down four 3-pointers in the third quarter and two more in the fourth.

Joining Speiser in double figures for the Cougars was Aurlinger, who finished with 15 points. Lutheran St. Charles also got nine points apiece from sophomore Chloe Reed and senior Megan Aulbert.

“I thought we played well. We had a great start and did a good job keeping up the tempo and the energy,’’ Luttschwager said. “At this point of the season, every game gets tougher. We understand that and we’ll make sure not to take anything for granted.”

Luttschwager added: “I think any time you face a different situation, it helps make you better and helps you grow as a team.”

Whitfield’s disjointed season included a layoff of more than a month to find a fifth player. They captured the Class 5 District 3 title last week at Parkway North with wins over Riverview Gardens, Parkway North and Parkway Central. Before Saturday, they had won their last five and eight of nine.

“Winning the district was an amazing accomplishment. It really was,’’ Ellis said. “As I just told our team, (Lutheran St. Charles) didn’t get our best game today, but they were the better team. And we can live with that.”

Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinal: Lutheran St. Charles 67, Whitfield 33