Manns hits milestone as Jerseyville holds off Highland

JERSEYVILLE — Kevin Strebel had a plan ready to go to celebrate a player hitting a prestigious career scoring plateau.
What the Jerseyville High girls basketball coach hadn't planned on was when she'd do it.
Despite a momentary delay in the festivities after senior Abby Manns scored her 1,000th career point with 20 seconds to play, Jerseyville celebrated fully Thursday with a 60-56 home victory against Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.
“I said to the rest of them in the locker room afterward that if anyone has designs to score their 1,000th point, please don't do it with 20 seconds left in a close basketball game," Strebel said.
Manns scored 17 points and became the 14th player in Jerseyville program history to score 1,000 career points.
She did it to help Jerseyville (21-6, 6-2 MVC) snap a three-game losing streak to Highland (21-7, 5-3 MVC) and win for just the third time in the series since 2002.
"Congratulations to Abby, she's been nails for us and just keeps performing night after night," Strebel said. "Needing 17 against a team like that, that's hard to do."
With just more than 20 seconds left in regulation, Manns was sent to the free-throw line for a pair of shots in an attempt to extend Jerseyville’s lead and hold off surging Highland.
She also was sitting on 999 career points.
After missing the first free throw, Manns felt a weight on her shoulder to hit the second one.
"I was like I have to make this because it'll put it us up enough that a 3-pointer wouldn't win it," Manns said. "It was a lot of pressure because it was my 1,000th career point, too. It bounced around and it went in, so I was really excited."
Her 17th point in the game gave her an even 1,000 career points and the gym started to celebrate
Same with her teammates as they rushed her at mid-court.
"People started swarming me and I saw people running down the court, so I was like, 'Guys, we have to go (back on defense),' " Manns said.
Highland, which had a six-game win streak snapped, took advantage of the momentary confusion and hit a quick layup to cut Jerseyville’s lead to 58-56 with 7.5 seconds left on the clock.
"I was mad at myself because I should have gotten to a referee and told them I was using a timeout if that one went in," Strebel said.
Two free throws at the end of the game by Panthers sophomore Chloe White sealed the deal. White scored a team-high 19 points.
Highland, despite being down by as many as 13 points, stormed back and took a 54-53 lead when junior Kirsten Taylor sank her fifth 3-pointer of the game with 1:29 left.
Strebel let his Panthers respond on their own.
"I don't really want us starting dead, I'd rather have us starting in transition," Strebel said. "We had a little bit of downhill momentum. I trust these guys to make good decisions in transition."
Manns took that trust and went coast to coast to give the Panthers a 55-54 lead and they didn’t trail again, helped in part by four consecutive turnovers by Highland.
Highland's offense got going eventually, led by Taylor's team-high 19 points, but it started the game by going 0-for-8 against Jerseyville's swarming man-to-man defense.
"We got it going in the fourth quarter, but I'm not sure what it was," Bulldogs coach Clint Hamilton said. "It was a struggle there at the beginning. You can't give a team who's got 21 wins, you can't spot them that many points at the beginning."
White’s 19 points were two off her season-high of 21 scored Dec. 27 against Taylorville. She also had nine rebounds.
Panthers leading scorer Clare Breden had eight points, six rebounds and five assists.
"I just found myself open," White said. "My teammates got me the ball and I was able to knock down shots."