Manns hits milestone as Jerseyville holds off Highland

She also was sitting on 999 career points.

After missing the first free throw, Manns felt a weight on her shoulder to hit the second one.

"I was like I have to make this because it'll put it us up enough that a 3-pointer wouldn't win it," Manns said. "It was a lot of pressure because it was my 1,000th career point, too. It bounced around and it went in, so I was really excited."

Her 17th point in the game gave her an even 1,000 career points and the gym started to celebrate

Same with her teammates as they rushed her at mid-court.

"People started swarming me and I saw people running down the court, so I was like, 'Guys, we have to go (back on defense),' " Manns said.

Highland, which had a six-game win streak snapped, took advantage of the momentary confusion and hit a quick layup to cut Jerseyville’s lead to 58-56 with 7.5 seconds left on the clock.

"I was mad at myself because I should have gotten to a referee and told them I was using a timeout if that one went in," Strebel said.

Two free throws at the end of the game by Panthers sophomore Chloe White sealed the deal. White scored a team-high 19 points.