Manuel hired as new John Burroughs girls basketball coach

Peyton Starks, a guard for the John Burroughs girls basketball team, said she can’t wait to play for her new coach.

The Bombers’ new leader is Taylor Manuel, the 2012 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year who was an assistant coach last season at Incarnate Word, her alma mater.

“The team is really excited to have her as our new coach,” said Starks, who is going into her senior year. “She made a great first impression and she is very passionate about our team's success.”

Manuel takes over as John Burroughs’ head coach for John Merritt, who announced earlier this spring he is stepping down from the girls basketball post but will stay at the school as the head football coach.

However, Manuel said Merritt will stay on the girls basketball bench as an assistant coach.

“It feels great and I am excited to get working, building a program and building a culture,” Manuel said. “I’ve watched film on the team and I have done plenty of research. We definitely have many skilled players coming back, we didn’t lose too many.”

The Bombers graduated only one player off last season’s team that posted a 17-12 record, the most wins for the program since going 17-11 in 2005-06.