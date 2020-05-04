Manuel hired as new John Burroughs girls basketball coach

Peyton Starks, a guard for the John Burroughs girls basketball team, said she can’t wait to play for her new coach.
The Bombers’ new leader is Taylor Manuel, the 2012 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year who was an assistant coach last season at Incarnate Word, her alma mater.
“The team is really excited to have her as our new coach,” said Starks, who is going into her senior year. “She made a great first impression and she is very passionate about our team's success.”
Manuel takes over as John Burroughs’ head coach for John Merritt, who announced earlier this spring he is stepping down from the girls basketball post but will stay at the school as the head football coach.
However, Manuel said Merritt will stay on the girls basketball bench as an assistant coach.
“It feels great and I am excited to get working, building a program and building a culture,” Manuel said. “I’ve watched film on the team and I have done plenty of research. We definitely have many skilled players coming back, we didn’t lose too many.”
The Bombers graduated only one player off last season’s team that posted a 17-12 record, the most wins for the program since going 17-11 in 2005-06.
After graduating from Incarnate Word in 2012, Manuel played four seasons of NCAA Division I basketball between three programs — Purdue (one season), Loyola of Chicago (two seasons) and the University of Mississippi (one season).
“It will be really awesome to get some of her insight about the game and help us a build a winning culture,” said Starks, who averaged a team-high 14.7 points last season. “The team is really just excited to work with her this season and develop that winning culture.”
John Burroughs has not qualified for the state playoff bracket since 2003, when it lost in the Class 3 state final.
The Bombers reached their district final this year, falling to eventual Class 4 quarterfinal qualifier Ladue.
“They’re going to be learning new systems, a new way of basketball and it will take them time to get used to it,” Manuel said. “I’m going to throw collegiate things at them that they’re not used to at the high school level. I’m very excited. As long at their growth skyrockets, I’ll know we’ve been successful.”
