Manuel, McLemore help Summit beat Gateway STEM for first trip to quarterfinal round

CEDAR HILL — Jasmine Manuel took the inside, Jayla McLemore handled the outside and together the two seniors helped the Summit girls basketball team make history.
The Falcons scored a 51-42 Class 4 sectional victory over Gateway STEM Tuesday at Northwest Cedar Hill High.
Summit advanced to its first state quarterfinal. The Falcons will play Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (24-4) in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson College.
"At this point, it's survive and advance," Summit coach Dustin Hays said. "That was a very good Gateway team. This will be our first trip ever to the quarterfinals. It's really cool. These girls a couple of years ago made it a goal to make it to state. We got close last year and now we're one game away."
Manuel led Summit (26-3) with 22 points. McLemore added 16 for the Falcons.
"This win was super big for us," Manuel said. "We've worked super hard for it. We've wanted it. The 'Road to State' is our motto and we needed to win this game. It means a lot to us. We're the first team at the school to get this far. We've always been an underrated girls basketball team. This is important to us."
Gateway STEM finished the season at 19-10. The Jaguars were led by junior Marshaun Bostic's 18 points. Senior Kinnaudy Daniels chipped in with 14 points.
The Jaguars gave the Falcons fits with their speed and ran out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter.
But then Summit took over. The Falcons scored 15 unanswered points and led 26-17 at halftime.
"The second quarter was huge for us," Hays said. "I think that was the difference in the game. Jayla hit some big 3's and we know when have to have a basket, we can give it to Jasmine and she'll get us one."
McLemore banked in a 3-point from the top of the key, sank two free throws and hit another trey from the corner during the momentum-shifting spurt.
"I was just hoping they would go in. It's always a hope for me," McLemore said. "We really needed those at that time and I felt like that gave us some momentum in the game.
"I normally don't bank in shots. Usually they swish in but I just want them to go in. They count when they go in."
Gateway did not score a basket in the second quarter. Bostic hit two free throws with 7 minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the first half for the Jaguars' only points.
"That was probably our worst quarter ever," Gateway coach Ebony Dampier said. "We were getting shots. We just couldn't get them to fall. It's nothing you can draw up for them. You just have to relax and sink some shots."
Summit's biggest lead was 11 points at 33-22 with 4:02 left in the third quarter. Gateway chipped away and trailed 35-28 heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter did not go according to plan for the Falcons. Summit committed six turnovers in the final period.
"That's not quite how I drew it up," Hays said. "We had too many turnovers. We could have handled it a little bit better. We got away with it tonight but we can't do it again."
Gateway took advantage of the miscues. The Jaguars went on an 8-0 run and after McLemore hit a layup. Bostic hit a shot to pull Gateway within 41-39 with 2:14 to play.
"We fought back," Dampier. "It would be one thing if we rolled over and gave them the game but we didn't do that. We fought back. They gave everything they could. I'm proud of them."
Bostic impressed Hays.
"Our goal was to try and contain Bostic. We didn't stop but I think we contained her," Hays said. "She's the quickest girls player I've ever seen. But our kids hung in there. The game got close and they played hard for the whole 32 minutes."
While reeling from the Gateway onslaught, the Falcons found their footing.
Who did the Falcons turn to with the game on the line? McLemore. The guard nailed a 3-pointer with 1:42 left and the Falcons were off. Summit connected on 7 of 10 free throws to put the game away.
"When I shot it, I thought it just has to go in," McLemore said. "If it doesn't it, it was a one possession game and who knows what would happen. I had to make it."
Summit was 15 of 27 from the free-throw line. Gateway made just nine of 16.
"Too many little things we didn't do," Dampier said. "We missed too many free throws."
For Gateway, the obvious emotion after the game was disappointment.
"That's the nicest work we can use," Dampier said. "It happens. Summit is a good team. They have a very dominant player in Manuel and we did the best we could with her. It's a big moment for some of them. I am still not convinced we are not the better team. We just didn't execute as the better team."