Manuel's career high carries Summit past Westminster for second consecutive district title

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Jasmine Manuel scored her career high at an opportune time for the Summit High girls basketball team.
Manuel’s 28 points helped lead the Falcons to a 54-46 comeback victory against host Westminster to win the Class 4 District 4 title.
In a tight game with less than two minutes left, the 6-foot-3 senior center scored on a putback and knocked down a baseline jumper on consecutive possessions as Summit ended Westminster’s 16-game win streak and season.
“I've wanted to beat my career high, so it's cool to do it, especially here,” Manuel said. “It's totally not the focus, but it is nice knowing that. It just feels great that I helped contribute, especially late in the game.”
Summit (25-3), which has won 17 of 18 games, won its second consecutive district title and advanced to play Gateway STEM (19-9) in a Class 4 sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Cedar Hill.
The effort by Manuel, who has signed to play at Tuskegee University, eclipsed the 26 points she scored earlier this season in a win over Mehlville.
“I have no words about Jasmine,” Falcons coach Dustin Hays said. “I don't know if she missed a shot all night other than when she was getting fouled. She's so important to us. She's a fighter and I can't say what she means to our program.”
Westminster (23-5) led 28-27 at halftime.
Wildcats sophomore post player Carlie Vick, who averages 6.6 points per game, had 13 of her team-high 18 points by halftime.
“I really challenged Carlie to step up and she really did,” first-year Westminster coach Kat Martin said. “She scored on the inside, she stepped out and knocked down 3-pointers. She did everything we asked of her. You know, we've got some great seniors but we have asked a lot of our underclassmen all season and they've stepped up. It means a lot for our future.”
Sophomore guard Brooke Highmark added 11 points for the Wildcats.
Hays said a key for Summit was slowing down Westminster, which was held to its lowest point total since its last loss — a 51-46 setback to Gateway STEM on Jan. 7.
“They are so good offensively,” Hays said. “They run their half-court sets better than anybody else we've seen. We couldn't just sit back and let them do what they wanted to do. We had to make everything difficult for them.”
After Manuel, junior guard Raina Bryant added nine points to Summit’s winning cause.
The Falcons now are shooting for a longer season than a year ago, when they were toppled in the sectional round.
“We had two goals headed into the season, we wanted a district title and to go further than we did last season,” Hays said. “We're going to go out and give it everything we've got to achieve our goals. That continues Tuesday.”