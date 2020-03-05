Manuel's career high carries Summit past Westminster for second consecutive district title

Westminster (23-5) led 28-27 at halftime.

Wildcats sophomore post player Carlie Vick, who averages 6.6 points per game, had 13 of her team-high 18 points by halftime.

“I really challenged Carlie to step up and she really did,” first-year Westminster coach Kat Martin said. “She scored on the inside, she stepped out and knocked down 3-pointers. She did everything we asked of her. You know, we've got some great seniors but we have asked a lot of our underclassmen all season and they've stepped up. It means a lot for our future.”

Sophomore guard Brooke Highmark added 11 points for the Wildcats.

Hays said a key for Summit was slowing down Westminster, which was held to its lowest point total since its last loss — a 51-46 setback to Gateway STEM on Jan. 7.

“They are so good offensively,” Hays said. “They run their half-court sets better than anybody else we've seen. We couldn't just sit back and let them do what they wanted to do. We had to make everything difficult for them.”

After Manuel, junior guard Raina Bryant added nine points to Summit’s winning cause.

The Falcons now are shooting for a longer season than a year ago, when they were toppled in the sectional round.