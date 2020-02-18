Marissa comes up short in Class 1A sectional semifinal showdown

The Marissa High girls basketball team could have folded in early January when standout guard Bree Portz went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Instead, the Meteors managed to make something of a season that could have taken a disastrous turn.

Marissa's postseason run came to an end Tuesday in a 37-33 loss to Goreville in the semifinal round of the Class 1A Wayne City Sectional.

The Meteors finished 22-8, including a 10-5 mark after Portz went out.

"When we got the news on Bree, that could have been the story of our season," Marissa coach Darin Degenhart said. "But initially we were able to fight through that. What they accomplished this year, given the circumstances, I couldn't be more proud of them."

Marissa carried a 24-22 lead into the final period Tuesday and stretched the advantage to three points on an old fashioned 3-point play by Emily Smith midway through the frame.

But Goreville (22-9) picked up the pace over the final four minutes.

"Down the stretch we had every opportunity, we had a lot of good looks," Degenhart said. "But it wasn't quite good enough."