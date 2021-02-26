Marissa fights past test from Gibault, stays unbeaten

But Portz answered for Marissa 12 seconds later and let out a jump, a clap and a scream after it swished through the net.

“I was pretty excited when it went in, it made us feel like we could go on a run from there and build some confidence,” Portz said.

The resulting 10-1 run was spurred on by leading scorer Emily Smith, who had been held to just two points on 1-for-10 shooting up to that point. Smith scored on a quick move in the post and then made an impressive left-handed drive to the rim to help the Meteors clinch victory.

“I had to keep shooting and shoot myself out of it because I just couldn’t make any shots,” Smith said. “I knew if I wasn’t hitting from the outside, I needed to drive.”

Smith and Portz have made big plays in the clutch their entire careers and have been instrumental in the meteoric rise of Marissa girls basketball.

During the 2017-18 season, Smith made the varsity team as freshman, averaged 7.3 points per game and helped the Meteors win five of their final seven games. Marissa finished with a 13-13 record — the first non-losing season for in six years, a stretch that included a 2-26 campaign three years earlier.