Marissa fights past test from Gibault, stays unbeaten

WATERLOO — Marissa junior Bree Portz knew how desperately her team needed a basket Friday.
The Meteors had not scored in more than eight minutes and faced their first fourth-quarter deficit of the season when Portz stared down a 3-pointer from the right wing.
“We needed to score, and I felt that it was an open shot that I needed to take,” Portz said.
Portz scored 17 points, none bigger than the go-ahead three that propelled Marissa to a tough 42-34 girls basketball victory over Gibault at Edwin H. Hustedde Gymnasium.
Marissa (7-0) defeated Gibault for the fifth consecutive time and has won 12 of its last 13 games dating back to last season.
Led by the outstanding performance by freshman Kaitlynne Small, Gibault (2-5) roared back from a 13-point second half deficit to take the lead. Small, who led the Hawks with 18 points, drilled consecutive threes to close the gap to two points.
When senior Maddie Davis stepped into a three with 6 minutes 20 seconds remaining, it put Gibault ahead 30-29.
“I saw a lot of out of our freshman guard Kaitlynne Small and the senior leadership of Maddie Davis,” Gibault coach Matt Blaskiewicz said of the 15-0 run. “They really took control of the game and that’s what we expect from those two right now.”
But Portz answered for Marissa 12 seconds later and let out a jump, a clap and a scream after it swished through the net.
“I was pretty excited when it went in, it made us feel like we could go on a run from there and build some confidence,” Portz said.
The resulting 10-1 run was spurred on by leading scorer Emily Smith, who had been held to just two points on 1-for-10 shooting up to that point. Smith scored on a quick move in the post and then made an impressive left-handed drive to the rim to help the Meteors clinch victory.
“I had to keep shooting and shoot myself out of it because I just couldn’t make any shots,” Smith said. “I knew if I wasn’t hitting from the outside, I needed to drive.”
Smith and Portz have made big plays in the clutch their entire careers and have been instrumental in the meteoric rise of Marissa girls basketball.
During the 2017-18 season, Smith made the varsity team as freshman, averaged 7.3 points per game and helped the Meteors win five of their final seven games. Marissa finished with a 13-13 record — the first non-losing season for in six years, a stretch that included a 2-26 campaign three years earlier.
“The seniors really pushed us to get us on track that year,” Smith said. “They were a little bit bossy and set us straight.”
Portz joined the mix as a freshman the following season and Marissa went on a magical postseason run. The Meteors enjoyed three winning streaks of at least seven games, finished the season 26-6 and advanced to the elite eight of the 1A Illinois state playoffs for the first time in school history.
“That was really fun, I think we will all remember that for the rest of our lives,” Portz said.
Last season, Marissa cruised to a 12-3 start before Portz, who was averaging 17.8 points per game and leading the team in assists and steals, suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Meteors stayed the course and won 10 more games before losing 37-33 in the sectional round to Goreville.
“We were all devastated (by Portz’s injury) and there was a lot of changing of roles, but we were really good at adapting to change,” Smith said.
With a healthy Portz, the leadership of Smith and a team full of talented, experienced upperclassmen, Marissa had hopes of a first trip to the Illinois state semifinals this season. But when the IHSA announced the elimination of its boys and girls state basketball tournament, the measure of success for the Meteors became muddled.
“It’s really hard to define,” Marissa coach Darin Degenhart said. “It certainly stinks, but I just told them to enjoy the season as much as they can.”
Marissa ended last season in a three-way tie atop the Cahokia Kaskaskia conference with an 8-2 record. The Meteors have not won an outright conference championship since they went 10-0 in the 2009-10 season. It is one of the goals that remains.
“We had to adjust our goals and take it back a step and just look at the conference itself,” senior Olivia Quigley said. “We had to make smaller individual goals. Instead of looking at a long run in the postseason, we had focus on the little things.”
For Portz, one of those little things is having the chance to play one more time with the girls she has played beside since the first grade.
“I’m just glad we have the opportunity to play because I didn’t even think that would be an option,” Portz said. “Just being out here is what I’m happy about.”