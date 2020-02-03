Marissa honors injured teammate with conference win over Dupo

Portz, who was leading the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game, triggered last year's record-setting run that saw the Meteors win a sectional title for the first time in school history.

Her injury could have signaled the end of a promising campaign.

Instead, this group decided to band together and work even harder.

"Everyone thought we wouldn't be any good without her," explained sophomore Grace Middendorf, who added 17 points to the winning attack. "And of course, we miss her. But we just love winning — no matter what the situation is."

The Meteors are 7-4 since the injury to Portz, They were also without freshman guard Autumn Gilley, who is one of the first players off the bench.

But they hardly missed a beat in one of the most important games of the season.

"Bree is a great player, we miss her so much," coach Darin Degenhart said. "But overall it makes us more balanced."

Smith and Middendorf received plenty of help on both ends of the court. Junior Olivia Quigley added 11 points and senior Hailey Krause chipped in with 10.