Marissa honors injured teammate with conference win over Dupo

MARISSA — Bree Portz was everywhere on Monday night.
In spirit, the injured Marissa High sophomore guard was on the bench in the form of a giant cutout head.
In person, she sat in a hospital bed in Indianapolis, recovering from major ACL and meniscus surgery earlier in the day.
Her teammates managed to put a smile on her face — from 239 miles away.
Marissa used some red-hot shooting in the opening quarter to hold off Dupo 58-51 in a battle of Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division heavyweights at Meteor Fieldhouse.
"She'd be happy with what we did," explained junior Emily Smith, who poured in a game-high 20 points.
Most certainly.
Marissa (18-7, 7-2) will likely share the league title with Dupo (13-10, 8-2) and New Athens (14-9, 8-2). It will conclude its regular season at Red Bud on Thursday.
The Meteors, should they beat Red Bud, will get a piece of the crown for the first time since they won it outright in 2010 with a 10-0 record. Dupo's last league championship came in 2008 when it shared the honor with Lebanon.
Marissa has managed to fight through the loss of Portz, who went down with the gruesome injury during the Chester Tournament at the start of January.
Portz, who was leading the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game, triggered last year's record-setting run that saw the Meteors win a sectional title for the first time in school history.
Her injury could have signaled the end of a promising campaign.
Instead, this group decided to band together and work even harder.
"Everyone thought we wouldn't be any good without her," explained sophomore Grace Middendorf, who added 17 points to the winning attack. "And of course, we miss her. But we just love winning — no matter what the situation is."
The Meteors are 7-4 since the injury to Portz, They were also without freshman guard Autumn Gilley, who is one of the first players off the bench.
But they hardly missed a beat in one of the most important games of the season.
"Bree is a great player, we miss her so much," coach Darin Degenhart said. "But overall it makes us more balanced."
Smith and Middendorf received plenty of help on both ends of the court. Junior Olivia Quigley added 11 points and senior Hailey Krause chipped in with 10.
Marissa came out with a point to prove after dropping the earlier conference game between the teams 48-42 in Dupo on Dec. 5.
The Meteors connected on 10 of their first 14 shots on the way to a 24-7 cushion after just 6 minutes and 57 seconds. They were able to hold off a trio of Dupo rallies in the final period as the Tigers climbed to within six on three different occasions.
"When the ball goes in the basket, you look pretty good," Degenhart said.
Krause kick-started the early blitz with a 3-pointer for a 7-2 lead. Quigley followed with a short jumper and Smith converted on a driving layup to push the lead to nine points.
Middendorf then put together an old-fashioned three-point play before Smith capped the run with a short jumper.
Dupo stayed close behind the shooting of Alexis Curtis and Maddie Esmon, who had 18 points each.
Curtis brought her team to within 47-41 on a bomb just 39 seconds into the final period. But Quigley and Krause helped the hosts regain the momentum with back-to-back baskets. Alexis Lewis keyed another comeback with a driving layup that chopped the deficit to 54-48 with 1:31 left.
But Smith responded by hitting four foul shots in the final 83 seconds to nail down the triumph.
"I hate using the word good loss," Dupo coach Matt Carpenter said. "But I'm happy with the last three-and-a-half quarters."
The Dupo program has made an about-face under Carpenter. The Tigers were a combined 12-66 over the last three seasons and have already surpassed that victory total this year.
Dupo was without leading scorer Octavia Heidelberg, who has yet to be cleared by doctors after an issue with her heart rate, according to Carpenter.
The Meteors are gearing up for another potential postseason run, although this one will have to come without Portz. They host their own regional next week.
"It's going to be tough, but our goal is to win the regional," Smith said. "And then go from there."