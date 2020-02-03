Marissa honors injured teammate with conference win over Dupo

The Meteors connected on 10 of their first 14 shots on the way to a 24-7 cushion after just 6 minutes and 57 seconds. They were able to hold off a trio of Dupo rallies in the final period as the Tigers climbed to within six on three different occasions.

"When the ball goes in the basket, you look pretty good," Degenhart said.

Krause kick-started the early blitz with a 3-pointer for a 7-2 lead. Quigley followed with a short jumper and Smith convereted on a driving layup to push the lead to nine points.

Middendorf then put together an old-fashioned 3-point play before Smith capped the run with a short jumper.

Dupo stayed close behind the shooting Alexis Curtis and Maddie Esmon, who had 18 points each.

Curtis brought her team to within 47-41 on a bomb just 39 seconds into the final period. But Quigley and Krause helped the hosts regain the momentum with back-to-back baskets. Alexis Lewis keyed another comeback with a driving layup that chopped the deficit to 54-48 with 1:31 left.

But Smith responded by hitting four foul shots in the final 83 seconds to nail down the triumph.

"I hate using the word good loss," Dupo coach Matt Carpenter said. "But, I'm happy with the last three-and-a-half quarters."