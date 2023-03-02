HAZELWOOD — Marquette senior Taryn Blevins knew the Mustangs needed to make some adjustments.

Marquette girls basketball coach Tim Bowdern agreed.

The Mustangs switched from a zone they used in the first half and went to a man-to-man defense.

That switch turned a two-point halftime lead by Marquette into a convincing 62-39 victory by the Mustangs over the Parkway West Longhorns in a Class 6 District 3 quarterfinal at Hazelwood West.

“We had a slow start in the first half as far as our defense went,” Blevins said. “I think we recollected at halftime and went out there and played much better in the second half. We went to a man-to-man defense and we really stopped their drives.”

Getting away from the zone was the game changer, Bowdern said, and Marquette quickly expanded its 29-27 lead at the break.

Parkway West hit five 3-point field goals in the first half. The Longhorns had none in the second half.

“Our zone was not very good in the first half,” Bowdern said. “They kept on scoring. We came down and miss a bunch. We were able to keep it close.”

Marquette made six of 22 shots in the first quarter and 12 of 35 in the first half.

Senior Violet McNece led the Mustangs with 22 points. Blevins added 15 points. Sophomore Macie McNece chipped in with 12 points.

“That’s normal for us,” Blevins said. “We all can score. Violet does a great job shooting the ball for sure. We can work under the basket especially with her left hand. She did what she needs to do for us. She knocked down shots.”

Marquette (19-8) has won six of its last seven games. The Mustangs advanced to the district semifinals, where they will face top-seeded and undefeated Incarnate Word Academy.

Parkway West’s season ended at 15-12. Freshman Elena Potsou led the Longhorns with 11 points. Senior Siena Snyder added 10 points.

Marquette, which defeated the Longhorns on Feb. 10, is 18-9 in its last 27 meetings. Marquette has won the last seven games the two have played and 12 of the last 13.

“We were confident but we weren’t overconfident,” Blevins said. “We knew they would give it their all. We thought about that and made sure we invested ourselves into doing what we needed to do to win this game.”

Violet McNece broke a 29-29 tie with a short field goal at 6:43 of the third quarter. The Mustangs never looked back. She went on to score seven points in the quarter and helped Marquette to lead by 10 at 47-37 heading into the final frame.

“Violet hit some big shots for us,” Bowdern said. “She can definitely hit some 3’s for us. She’s a good player. A lot of our offense runs through her. She’s in the pick-and-roll. She can pop. She’s got her sister Macie who can shoot and score, too.”

Blevins end the quarter and a 9-0 run by canning two 3-pointers.

Violet McNece hit a short jumper and added a free throw for a 50-37 advantage.

“We guarded them a little bit harder,” Bowdern said. “That enabled us to rebound better. They outrebounded us there in the first half. That was the difference early I think. They were getting second chance shots in the first half and they didn’t so much in the second half.”

Parkway West’s Snyder connected on two free throws with 6:15 to play. It was the only points the Longhorns scored in the quarter.

The Longhorns missed 11 shots from the floor in the last quarter after making just three of 15 in the third quarter.

In the first half, Marquette started slow. The Mustangs converted just six of 22 field goal attempts.

“I didn’t take any timeouts there in the first half,” Bowdern said. “I’ve got some good character kids. I knew they’d come around for us and play well. I didn’t panic and they didn’t panic.”

Parkway West got down 4-0 but went on a 13-2 run to lead 13-6 with 3:30 left in the quarter.

A 3-pointer by Potsou gave Parkway West its biggest lead at 16-8 at the 2:07 mark.

“We got off to a really sluggish start,” Bowdern said. We struggled moving the ball.”

The Longhorns hit eight of 14 shots in the quarter.

A field goal by Violet McNece gave Marquette a 19-18 lead early in the second quarter.

A 3-point field goal by Parkway West senior Madio Humme put the Longhorns on top 21-19.

Marquette took the lead at 29-27 on a 3-pointer by Marcia McNece with 1:04 left in the half.

“We weren’t nervous about what happened during halftime,” Blevins said. “We knew what we needed to do. We needed to play better defense. That would led to better chances on offense. We just had to get our focus back.”

The Mustangs did and came away with a postseason victory.

“This was an exciting win for us,” Blevins said. “It’ll be Incarnate Word. I’ll be a challenge, but it’s one I’m looking forward to. I think we have a good shot.”

Bowdern is happy to still be playing.,

“Incarnate will be a great team, obviously,” Bowdern said. “Our kids will come out and play hard. We’ll see what happens. That’s all anybody can do against Incarnate. Maybe we’ll get lucky.”

Class 6 District 3, first round: Marquette 62, Parkway West 39