Marquette overcomes Kirkwood in two OTs to reach district championship

Marquette suffered major disappointment, but it proved resilient.

The second-seeded Mustangs pulled away in the second four-minute overtime period and defeated the third-seeded Kirkwood Pioneers 55-49 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Class 6 District 2 girls basketball playoffs.

Marquette (18-9) will square off against fourth-seeded St. Joseph’s (18-9) in the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Angels’ home court.

“I don’t even know what just happened,” jubilant Marquette coach Tim Bowdern said after his team’s memorable triumph.

The Mustangs led 41-38 until Kirkwood senior Grace Hupp drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing that beat the buzzer and sent the game into the first overtime.

The Pioneers (16-6) then seemed to assume control of the contest, scoring the first four points on a free throw and a 3 by junior Brooke Bendoff.

Kirkwood led 47-45 on an end-to-end running layup by Hupp that went high off the glass. But once again, the dagger wasn’t deep enough.

Marquette junior Taryn Blevins followed with a missed free throw, then intentionally missed the second free throw, which was rebounded and converted into the game-tying basket by senior Kathleen Baumgartner with 15 seconds remaining.

Kirkwood junior Angela Mostek grabbed an offensive rebound and nearly won the game ahead of the buzzer, but her jumper rolled out.

Marquette finally took charge in the second overtime, scoring five consecutive points to gain a six-point lead with 13.7 seconds left. Blevins made it 52-49, then followed with two free throws to make it 54-49 with 34.5 seconds remaining on the clock. Baumgartner’s free throw sealed the win.

The Mustangs, who played without 6-foot-3 senior Allison Fitzgerald (concussion), avenged a 63-36 home loss to Kirkwood on Feb. 5.

“Here, we had all five kids ready to win. That was the difference,” Bowdern said. “In that first game, we just weren’t ready to play, and they came out and whipped our butts.”

Baumgartner led Marquette with 21 points and Blevins had 18.

Bowdern said some of his players thought the Mustangs had lost when Hupp banged in her 3 at the end of regulation. Instead, it was 41-all.

“It was funny,” he said. “I had kids out there getting ready to cry right then and there. I looked at them and said, ‘It’s a tie ballgame.’ We got some heavy breathing going on. I looked at them and said, ‘Listen, girls, you get another quarter. Thank God you do. You thought you just lost.’”

The Mustangs will play St. Joseph’s for the second time this season. Marquette won the first meeting, 57-47, on Dec. 6.

“It’s a totally different animal now,” Bowdern said. “Their post players (Kayla Jansen and Kiley Duchardt) are playing so much better than they did at the beginning of the year.”

