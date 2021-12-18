Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller

TOWN AND COUNTRTY — Trinity Gygi wasn't sure what was happening.
The Marquette sophomore guard kept throwing up 3-point shots at a surprising rate on Saturday night.
And they kept dropping through the net.
"I guess I was on," she said. "I've never made that many."
Gygi canned six triples - including five in the second half - to lead the Mustangs to a 73-62 come-from-behind win over John Burroughs in the opening round of the 47th Visitation Christmas Tournament at Visitation Academy.
Marquette (6-3) advances to face Incarnate Word Academy (6-0) in a second-round contest at 5:30 p.m. on December 26. IWA has won the talent-rich 16-team affair 14 times over the last 17 seasons.
Gygi, who came into the contest averaging 4.1 points per game, helped trigger an eye-popping rally with a career high 20 points. She went 6-for-6 from downtown.
The Mustangs trailed by 19 points in the final seconds of the first half. They were behind by as many as 16 early in the third stanza.
"I think our kids realized at half that we're not going to the bucket, we're not getting anything inside," Marquette coach Tim Bowdern said. "We needed to be tougher."
Six-footer seniors Katie Baumgartner and Ally Fitzgerald got the message.
Baumgartner, who missed all but 58 seconds of the first quarter after picking up two fouls, came to life in the second half and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Fitzgerald, who is headed to the University of Colorado, also turned it around in the final period with a pair of key baskets. She finished with eight points and eight boards.
"No matter how bad things were in the first half, I knew we could get back in it," Baumgartner said. "Our team is talented enough to come back and seal this (win)."
Gygi emerged as the heroine thanks to some second-half sharpshooting. Normally, her main role in the backcourt is to get the ball into the hands Fitzgerald and Baumgartner.
But with her team trailing by double-digits, she decided to loosen up the inside game with a series of long-range bombs.
"She was on fire," Baumgartner said. "I just wanted everyone to keep getting the ball to her and watch her hit those shots."
Marquette outscored Burroughs 18-4 over the final 6:01.
Gygi hit a 3-pointer midway through the streak to push the lead to 62-58. That shot came 14 seconds after Fitzgerald canned the second of back-to-back baskets in-close to put her team in front for the first time.
Junior Taryn Blevins, who finished with 18 points and five assists, added a driving layup and a foul line jumper to the blitz. Baumgartner followed with a stick-back and Blevins sank two free throws for a 70-60 cushion.
In the blink of an eye, the Mustangs took the game over.
"We were looking to get the ball inside more," Fitzgerald said. "And the defense got better. Everyone tightened up on defense."
Burroughs played a near-perfect first half in jetting out to a 40-26 lead at the break.
Freshman Breaunna Ward, who finished with 21 points, and sophomore Allie Turner, who had 18, led the early charge. The Bombers took advantage of their speed in transition to take control.
But Marquette caught fire midway through the third period and began systematically chipping away at the deficit.
Burroughs, who had no starter taller than 5-8, was able to hold the Mustangs' size in check over the first 19-plus minutes.
Despite the setback, Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg was pleased with the way his team played most of the night.
"We just stopped doing what we did in the first half," Yorg said. "Our shots just wouldn't go down. We proved for 20-something minutes that we were better. We just have to get more experience under our belt to handle situations late."
Marquette, which received 10 points from senior Kate Dolson, was coming off a sluggish effort in a loss to rival Lafayette on Friday.
Baumgartner said the team was anxious to forget that effort and move on.
"We were awful last night," she said. "But this comeback, shows we're capable of beating any team we come across."