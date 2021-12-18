Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller

Six-footer seniors Katie Baumgartner and Ally Fitzgerald got the message.

Baumgartner, who missed all but 58 seconds of the first quarter after picking up two fouls, came to life in the second half and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Fitzgerald, who is headed to the University of Colorado, also turned it around in the final period with a pair of key baskets. She finished with eight points and eight boards.

"No matter how bad things were in the first half, I knew we could get back in it," Baumgartner said. "Our team is talented enough to come back and seal this (win)."

Gygi emerged as the heroine thanks to some second-half sharpshooting. Normally, her main role in the backcourt is to get the ball into the hands Fitzgerald and Baumgartner.

But with her team trailing by double-digits, she decided to loosen up the inside game with a series of long-range bombs.

"She was on fire," Baumgartner said. "I just wanted everyone to keep getting the ball to her and watch her hit those shots."

Marquette outscored Burroughs 18-4 over the final 6:01.