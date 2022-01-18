Marquette shakes off rust to rally past Parkway West

Marquette (8-5) charged back from a seven-point deficit midway through the third quarter to win for the sixth time in the last nine games.

The Mustangs can be forgiven for the slow start. They were playing for the first time in three weeks following a 76-64 loss to Edwardsville in the Visitation Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28.

The rust might have bothered the players early on.

But not in the second half, when Marquette outscored West 28-12 over the final 12:28.

"My body definitely felt like we had not played in a while," Baumgartner said.

Explained junior guard Taryn Blevins, "Our legs were not ready in the first half."

Blevins led all scorers with 17 points. She also added three steals and three assists.

Senior Ally Fitzgerald added 10 points to the winning attack. The University of Colorado-bound winger pulled down five rebounds.

Marquette coach Tim Bowdern felt his team might struggle early in the contest, but he was happy with the way the group responded in the second half with the game on the line.