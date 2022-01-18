Marquette shakes off rust to rally past Parkway West

BALLWIN — Katie Baumgartner thought she was in the clear.
The Marquette High senior forward put a band aid under a tiny earring that was in place for a new piercing on her right ear prior to Tuesday's girls basketball game at Parkway West.
Any form of jewelry is forbidden in game competition, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
But Baumgartner figured she could get away with just a small violation.
"I thought the referees would be fine with it," Baumgartner said.
Just 2 minutes and 35 seconds into the contest, one of the officials noticed the band aid. He stopped the game and ordered Baumgartner to the bench to remove it. A short 41 seconds later, at the next dead ball, she was back on the court.
Busted.
"I learned my lesson," Baumgartner said. "(The referee) told me the next time, it would be a (technical) foul."
It took Baumgartner the entire first half to get back into rhythm.
But once the 6-footer got rolling, she couldn't be stopped.
Baumgartner scored 12 points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds to help the Mustangs rally for a 50-41 win over Parkway West in a nonleague affair.
Marquette (8-5) charged back from a seven-point deficit midway through the third quarter to win for the sixth time in the last nine games.
The Mustangs can be forgiven for the slow start. They were playing for the first time in three weeks following a 76-64 loss to Edwardsville in the Visitation Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28.
The rust might have bothered the players early on.
But not in the second half, when Marquette outscored West 28-12 over the final 12:28.
"My body definitely felt like we had not played in a while," Baumgartner said.
Explained junior guard Taryn Blevins, "Our legs were not ready in the first half."
Blevins led all scorers with 17 points. She also added three steals and three assists.
Senior Ally Fitzgerald added 10 points to the winning attack. The University of Colorado-bound winger pulled down five rebounds.
Marquette coach Tim Bowdern felt his team might struggle early in the contest, but he was happy with the way the group responded in the second half with the game on the line.
"We can play better, we have played better," Bowdern said. "It was a good little battle and we shut them down when we needed to."
The Mustangs held West (8-5) without a field goal over the game's closing 5:01. The Longhorns managed just two field goals over the final eight minutes.
"They changed up their defenses and we got a couple good looks that we didn't make," first-year West coach Brett Katz said. "When teams do that to us, we've got to hit shots in that situation."
The Longhorns began the second half on a 10-1 blitz to go up 29-22 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Abbie Zensen.
Bowdern then called a time out to get his team to refocus.
"We just realized that we're better than this," Blevins said. "Starting with the defensive end, that's how we turned it around."
Marquette junior Peyton Woley helped shut down the Longhorns outside attack and Fitzgerald blocked four shots to take care of the interior defense.
Baumgartner hit back-to-back shots from close range to trigger a 16-4 run that put her team in front to stay 38-34. Fitzgerald followed with a short jumper and Trinity Gygi converted on a driving layup. Blevins added a steal and layup and Baumgartner closed the run with her fourth basket of the quarter.
West got to within 38-36 on a jumper from Piper Brown.
But Marquette scored six of the first eight points of the final period to regain control.
The Mustangs began a difficult four-day stretch with a hard-fought triumph. They will travel to Westminster on Wednesday before hosting Eureka on Friday.
The Longhorns managed to build up a seven-point, third period lead, thanks in part to the long-range shooting of Triniti Cook, who finished with 15 points.
"I loved our kids' effort," Katz said. "I think they came to play. We're looking for a signature win and we had them on the ropes. It would have been a nice win for us."