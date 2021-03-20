Masks, coronavirus battles were major part of St. Louis area teams' successful seasons

“This was a year unlike any other year. We got hit with a quarantine situation and I had to hold Zoom meetings with them just to be able to talk to them,” Irons said. “It was easy for them to get frustrated and just give in to all of the adversity we faced and none of them wanted to do that.”

The Vashon girls team enjoyed its best season in school history with an 18-2 record and a third- place finish at state.

Despite losing to Vashon on Saturday, the Westminster boys basketball team earned its highest finish in school history as state runner-up after it was granted a semifinal victory over Barstow, which withdrew from the state tournament Wednesday.

“I’m sure Barstow is very disappointed, and we feel for their families, their players and their team because I know they wanted to be here, but at the same time, we wanted to play (the semifinal) too,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said.

Westminster endured its own quarantine situation earlier in the season.

“We understand it. It happened all year long, we were on quarantine once,” Ribble said. “It was something you had to deal with the best you could just knowing that sometimes our plans don’t always turn out the way we want them.”