Mater Dei comes alive down stretch to knock off Belleville East

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Maris Zurliene never even attempted the move during practice.

But the Mater Dei sophomore broke out a nifty reverse layup down the stretch at the most opportune time Saturday.

The 6-footer scored on a highlight-reel play midway through the fourth quarter to propel the Knights to a 44-38 win over Belleville East in the opening round of the Highland Girls Basketball Tournament.

Mater Dei (15-3) has won six in a row and advanced to face Highland (18-5) in the quarterfinal round of the power-packed 16-team affair at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Zurliene triggered a strong stretch run with an eye-popping play.

She grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed foul shot and immediately snuck in behind the defender and softly banked a shot in for a 35-28 lead.

The reverse layup brought the Mater Dei bench to its feet.

"I can't remember the last time I did something like that," said Zurliene, who finished with 10 points.

Zurliene said she never even attempted the move while practicing in the driveway of her Aviston home.

"It was a box out thing," Zurliene said. "I didn't think I was going to make it."

Zurleine, whose brother Caleb plays at McKendree University, serves as the Knights' swiss army knife

She can do a little bit of everything.

"Maris is the type that plays behind the scenes," said Mater Dei coach Craig Zurliene, Maris' father. "Little things, tips, deflections, steals. Such a solid all-around player."

Mater Dei needed a spark, someone to light a fire under the Breese-based school.

And Maris Zurliene provided it.

"She's good at picking us up," said Mater Dei junior Avery Trame, who scored a team-high 11 points.

Mater Dei used a little flash from Maris and some strong free-throw shooting down the stretch to hold off the Lancers (7-10), who had a three-game win streak snapped.

East rallied from the 35-28 deficit to take a 38-37 lead on a pair of free throws from junior Daja Smith with 46 seconds left.

Mater Dei freshman Amelia Beer answered with two free throws and Madison Eversgerd followed with a steal, which led to a pair of free throws by Trame and a 41-38 lead with 21 seconds left.

Beer closed out the victory with a driving layup in the closing seconds.

"Normally, it takes us to the end of the game to pick up our intensity," Trame said. "It was important that we made those free throws, too."

The Knights played solid defense the entire game but struggled offensively until the final period. They missed eight of their first nine shots and made just three field goals in the game's opening 13 minutes and 9 seconds.

"We talked in the locker room about how we need to bring that energy from the first quarter, not wait until the end," Craig Zurliene said.

The Knights used the power of 6-foot-5-inch sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier to control play inside throughout much of the contest.

Senior Julia Korte also came up with a big basket in the second half for Mater Dei, which is looking for its third Highland title but first since 2010. The Knights also took the crown in 1990.

East built a 13-8 lead behind junior Auryanna Brierton, who finished with a game-high 15 points.

"This was a good game for us," East coach Amanda Kemezys said. "A couple of shots didn't go our way and that could have been the difference."