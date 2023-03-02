NORMAL, Ill. — Mater Dei sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier refused to call it an upset.

Freshman teammate Amelia Beer was not surprised either.

The Knights' 61-54 win over defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame in a Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal Thursday certainly turned heads across the state.

Just not among the girls from the Breese-based school.

"When you go in thinking you're going to win, it's never an upset," Koerkenmeier reasoned.

That mentality worked perfectly on the biggest stage at Redbird Arena.

Mater Dei (26-7) advanced to its first state title game and will face Byron (34-2) at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in search of its first state championship.

And the Knights will do so with a boat load of momentum after knocking off the Raiders (34-2) in grand fashion.

"Our girls really stepped up," Mater Dei coach Craig Zurliene said. "They won the hustle battle, they won the intensity battle."

Quincy Notre Dame came into the contest on a 27-game winning streak.

The high-powered Raiders knocked off Mater Dei 44-32 in Breese on Dec. 10. They sailed into the final four flying high behind University of Missouri-bound forward Abbey Schreacke, who averages 22 points and 11 rebounds a game. They had breezed through the postseason, winning all five games by 11 points or more.

But that didn't overwhelm the revenge-minded, fired-up Knights.

"It's hard when you're not favored in this situation," Beer said. "But we've bought in as a team and we knew we could do anything."

Koerkenmeier and Beer led the charge with career-best scoring efforts.

The 6-foot-5-inch Koerkenmeier played like a girl on a mission with 21 points and 12 rebounds. She took over the game in the opening half and had 18 points and nine boards by the break.

"There was tons of energy in this building," Koerkenmeier said. "That just made me play harder."

Beer came off the bench to score 19 points, including 16 in the second half when the Raiders defense sagged in on Koerkenmeier.

Mater Dei used a strong defensive performance across the board to keep the Raiders' high-powered attack in check.

Senior Julia Korte took center stage by locking down Schreacke, who finished with a game-high 22 points. The 6-foot Schreacke had just six points over the first 18 minutes and 42 seconds when the Knights built an 11-point lead.

"If I had to give out a player of the game it would be Julia," Zurliene said. "The assignment that I felt bad about giving her, she took it willingly. I can't believe how good of a job she did on (Schreacke)."

Korte takes pride in her defensive wizardry.

"It was tiring," Korte said. "My adrenaline just kept on going. I had to slack back a little more on my offense, but I definitely think I made up for it on my defense."

Mater Dei junior Avery Trame added 12 points to the winning attack, including a trio of key foul shots down the stretch.

The Knights used a 17-7 run in the first half to go up 21-15. Koerkenmeier scored 10 points during the spurt. Trame and freshman Lily Butler also added baskets to the salvo.

Koerkenmeier scored twice in the final 1:39 of the half to give her team a 29-23 lead going into the break.

Mater Dei, which has won nine in a row, stretched its lead to 38-25 by scoring nine of the first 11 points out of halftime.

Quincy Notre Dame made a pair of runs to get to within four points. Schreacke's two foul shots trimmed the deficit to 44-40 with 4:33 left.

Beer temporarily halted both rallies with timely baskets.

Quincy Notre Dame veteran coach Eric Orne appeared surprised and stunned by the outcome.

"It happens," Orne said. "On the biggest stage it hurts more."

The Raiders lost to a Class 2A team for the first time since the COVID-19 shortened campaign in 2021.

Mater Dei can cap off a dream run Saturday with a win over Byron, which knocked off Butler Academy of Chicago 55-43 in the other semifinal. Byron has won 22 games in a row.

But the Knights were more than happy to revel for a few hours in what likely is the biggest win in program history.

"This is a feeling that's never going to go away," Mater Dei senior Madison Eversgerd said.

Illinois Class 2A state semifinal: Mater Dei 61, Quincy Notre Dame 54