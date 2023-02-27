SALEM, Ill. — It took some time Monday for the Mater Dei girls basketball team’s offense to click.

But the Knights’ defense was there from the start.

After Paris’ Kaitlyn Coombes made a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter and tie the game, Mater Dei scored the game’s next 12 points and raced to a 35-26 win in the Class 2A Salem Super-Sectional.

With the victory, the Knights (25-7) advanced to the final four for the first time since 1991.

Mater Dei will play defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame (34-1) in the 4:15 p.m. semifinal Thursday at Redbird Arena in Normal. The championship game is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Notre Dame blew by Deer Creek Mackinaw 53-21 on Monday to win its super-sectional at Macomb.

Mater Dei senior Julia Korte keyed her team’s win with a pair of key 3-pointers, one with 18 seconds to play in the third quarter for a 23-21 lead and another after Coombes’ early fourth-quarter basket that ignited Mater Dei’s key fourth-quarter run.

“I’ve hit a few of those the last couple of seasons, so it feels good to be that person that gives our team a lift when it’s needed,’’ Korte said. “It wasn’t just me — everyone played well — but my team needed me and I had to at least give it shot.

“We were forced to adjust our defense during tonight’s game and it really paid off for us.”

Since last qualifying for the state tournament, Mater Dei fell one victory short five times — 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2018.

A team that relies on its balance, Mater Dei got a big game at both ends of the floor from 6-foot-5 sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier. She finished with 10 points, making her the night’s only double-figure scorer, and added at least six blocked shots.

“She was the difference, no question,’’ Paris coach Dave Tingley said. “Once they got the lead, they pulled the ball out and made us go to a man defense. Their size was a major factor in this game. I thought we did an awesome job of staying with them and staying in the game, but once we had to go man and they spread us out, we had a real tough time guarding them.”

Koerkenmeier said it took the Knights a while to get going.

“Playing in this environment, we struggled a little early,’’ she said. “But once we got going, got into our groove, we started playing the way we’re capable. The blocked shots definitely help get the momentum going; I really feel that helps bring up the team’s spirits.

“Going in, we didn’t know much about this team, but I knew that if we could stick with it, we’d eventually find a way to pull it out.”

Mater Dei coach Craig Zurliene called Koerkenmeier a “game-changer.”

“We have the luxury of Alyssa guarding the basket and that allows our guards to switch and put pressure on the ball,’’ the coach said. “And her offense, that’s a bonus for us. We started slow, but eventually we found our game. We wanted to be adaptable, we wanted to be resilient and we wanted to persevere regardless of that they threw at us. And I thought we did that very well.”

Zurliene added: “It’s a true team effort with this group; we’re hard to guard and that’s a true testament to the players we have on this team.”

In a slow-paced first half that featured a lot of defense and missed shots, both teams held leads. Paris took a 6-4 advantage with a basket from senior Deming Hawkins following a well-orchestrated passing play with seven seconds left in the opening quarter. She was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.

Mater Dei started strong in the second quarter, getting two free throws from Hawkins and a rebound basket from Koerkenmeier to go 8-6. But the Tigers answered with an Alexis Kampwerth jumper and a Hawkins shot over Koerkenmeier to make it 13-8.

The Knights’ Maris Zurilene cut into the Paris lead with a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the first half, making it 13-11.

Paris (30-4) opened up a 19-14 lead in the third quarter when Kendra Young made a 3-pointer midway through the period. But Mater Dei went on a 9-2 run to close out the quarter and took a 23-21 lead to the fourth period.

The balanced Knights, who made 7 of 10 fourth-quarter free throws, got seven points from reserve Amelia Beer and six apiece from Korte and Zurliene. The leading scorer for Paris was Hawkins, who scored all eight of her points before halftime. Trinity Tingley and Young added six points apiece.

Mater Dei, which has won its last eight games, fell 44-32 to Quincy Notre Dame on Dec. 10.