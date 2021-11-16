Mater Dei pulls out tight victory in Zurliene's debut as program's coach

GODFREY — It was as easy as Craig Zurliene thought it would be.
Well, almost.
In Zurliene's first game at the helm of the Mater Dei girls basketball program, the Knights gritted out a 50-48 victory over Springfield Southeast in the Alton Tipoff Tournament opener Tuesday at Alton High School.
"It feels great," Zurliene said. "It makes us realize that we're extremely immature at the coaching level and playing level. We're going to learn and get better from it."
Mater Dei will play Alton at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second game of the round-robin tournament. Alton opened with a 77-42 victory against Jerseyville in Tuesday's nightcap.
Zurliene took over the Mater Dei program from Dave Kohnen who retired at the end of the 2021 season. Kohnen led the program for 32 seasons and posted a 645-247 record with 14 regional titles, six sectional titles and a super-sectional win in 1991.
"I do feel the pressure because I know what he brought to this program," Zurliene said. "If I can do just half of what he did, I'll call it a success."
The former junior high coach at Aviston got tested in his first game against a perennially strong Springfield Southeast.
The Spartans sped up the youthful Knights forced 34 turnovers. The Spartans dominated the offensive glass, picking up 15 offensive rebounds.
"It's part of the first-game jitters and the other part is immaturity on my part," Zurliene said. "I told the girls I need to do a better job in that situation. I took that on me, that's what I need to get better."
But any leads Springfield Southeast had were short-lived.
The Spartans had a chance to tie or go ahead with less than 10 seconds to go, but Zurliene had the right call coming out of a timeout.
"He just really told us to keep our heads up and push through and stay packed in on defense," Mater Dei freshman Maris Zurliene said.
Against the driving Spartans, Mater Dei's defense held firm to give Zurliene his first win as the coach of the Knights.
"It felt good," Zurliene said. "We came in with some doubts because we're a young team, but it felt good to pull it through and work it as a team."
Having junior Kailynn Kruep to lean on helped in crunch time.
The junior led the Knights' attack with 17 points.
"She was huge," Craig Zurliene said. "Whenever we needed something, she was the one I had to get the ball to and she took care of it."
Maris Zurliene chipped in 13 points in her varsity debut.
Kruep was one of the leaders on the court last year in Kohnen's last year, and despite a different voice from the bench, she continued to lead the way.
"It was kind of thrust on me," Kruep said. "I feel like I'm a natural leader and he calls me that, so I have to fill that for our team's confidence."
With a close win under their belt, the Knights are looking ahead to the rest of the season.
"This just boosted our confidence," Maris Zurliene said. "I can't wait for the rest of the season."