Mater Dei's comeback bid against Pleasant Plains falls short in 2A sectional final

GREENVILLE — Longtime Mater Dei girls basketball coach Dave Kohnen has experienced his fair share of tough losses, and Thursday night's no doubt will rank among the toughest.
After trailing by 12 points in the third quarter and by 10 in the fourth, Mater Dei came roaring back against Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A Greenville Sectional final at Greenville High. The Knights had the ball with a chance to win but were called for a turnover with less than one second left.
Pleasant Plains escaped with a 40-39 victory and advanced to play Quincy Notre Dame (26-3) in the Class 2A Illinois College Super-Sectional at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jacksonville.
“I thought our kids just fought hard,” an emotional Kohnen said. “It came down to one play.”
Shannon Lampe jump-started the Mater Dei surge with a 3-point play and followed with an assist on a Madi Strieker basket to cut the Pleasant Plains lead to 38-35. Lampe came up with a steal that led to a Meredith Innes layup to get Mater Dei to within one, and Innes also came down with a rebound on an Asya Smith miss for Pleasant Plains to give the Knights a chance at the win with 18 seconds left.
After a timeout, Mater Dei seemed to have some trouble getting an open look with the clock ticking down. Suddenly a lane opened to the basket for Sally Albers, but before she could drive to the basket the officials whistled the Knights for a double-dribble with :00.4 left on the clock.
“The one play doesn't make the difference, everything else does,” Kohnen said. “Give our kids a lot of credit for fighting and showing a character which they have.”
Lampe finished with 16 points for Mater Dei (21-9) and Claire Tonnies scored 12 points.
Smith scored 10 points for Pleasant Plains (25-3). Caroline Jachino scored nine points and Ali Fraase added eight.
“They're a good team, they have good talent, they play good-sized schools,” Pleasant Plains coach TJ Fraase said. “You know, it's a game of runs. I'm just glad that ours was a little bit better.”
Pleasant Plains didn't miss in the first quarter, sinking all seven of its shots including 3-pointers from Ali Fraase, Jachino and Smith.
But Mater Dei’s defense forced four turnovers and Lainey Kramer and Lampe each splashed down 3-pointers to spark the offense and Strieker’s late basket cut the Cardinals’ lead to 17-14 heading into the second quarter.
Emily Long kept up the hot shooting for Pleasant Plains by opening the second quarter with a 3-ball, but then the Cardinals went cold missing their next four and making just 1 of their last 9 attempts from the field for the rest of the half.
Unfortunately for Mater Dei, it couldn’t take advantage. The Knights offense went cold and only Tonnies’ 3-point play with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the half kept them from being shutout in the quarter as Pleasant Plains took a 23-17 lead into the break.
“Defensively, our goal is to always hold a team under 40 points,” TJ Fraase said. “We feel that we can score 40 points in a ballgame so if we can hold them under 40, we feel that we have a good shot at winning.”
After hitting its first eight shots, Pleasant Plains finished the first half 9 of 17 (53 percent) shooting, while Mater Dei went 6 for 14 (43 percent).
Lampe drained a pair of 3-pointers and Tonnies added another, but Mater Dei still couldn’t manage to cut into the deficit in the third quarter.
Every time the Knights hit a bucket, Pleasant Plains answered. Smith scored five points to pace the Cardinals, who led 36-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
“They were all fighting,” Kohnen said. “We were going to loose balls, everything else, just that they made one more basket than we did.”
The loss marked the end of the road for an accomplished Mater Dei senior class.
“Four years winning the regional, two in the sectional final and I believe in their freshman year we were in the super-sectional,” Kohnen said. “I’m going to miss them.”