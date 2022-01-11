Matthews, Denbow help Howell Central rally past Troy in GAC South showdown

The Trojans did everything right for 31-plus minutes behind the play of Gabi Cook, who finished with a team-high 11 points.

Denbow began the fourth-quarter comeback with a 3-pointer that trimmed the six-point deficit in half. Mason followed with a steal and basket to get her team to within 45-44.

Following a Troy turnover, Denbow sank one of two foul shots to knot the score 45-all with 10 seconds left.

Denbow, who began her career at Sullivan High, started overtime with two foul shots just 18 seconds into the four-minute extra frame.

Robinson, who came into the contest averaging 1.9 points per contest, answered with back-to-back baskets for Troy to set the stage for the dramatic finish.

The heart-stopping contest was fitting for two of the best teams in the conference over the last few years. Central has won at least a share of the league title each of the last five seasons. Troy last captured the crown outright in 2012-13.

"When it comes to winning a conference championship, you've got to win on the road and we didn't tonight," Lacy said. "The kids played hard, we just didn't take care of it down the stretch."