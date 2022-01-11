Matthews, Denbow help Howell Central rally past Troy in GAC South showdown

COTTLEVILLE – Francis Howell Central girls basketball coach Hayley Leake likes to give senior guard Rylee Denbow a hard time every now and then.
"I come up to her in the hall and give her a great big hug in front of everybody, just to embarrass her," Leake said, with a smile.
That hug may have a little more sincerity the rest of this week.
Denbow and fellow senior Trinniti Matthews helped the Spartans rally past Troy, 52-49, in overtime Tuesday in a thrilling Gateway Athletic Conference South Division showdown in downtown Cottleville.
Howell Central (11-2, 2-0) trailed by six points with 27 seconds left in regulation before closing the contest with a flurry.
Troy (9-4, 2-1) held a 44-37 advantage with 59 ticks on the clock.
"There are literally no words to explain this," said Matthews, who finished with a game-high 23 points.
Benbow, who added 19 points, was equally stunned.
"I'm still not sure how it happened," she said.
The Spartans woke up after struggling throughout most of the second half.
Troy used a third-quarter blitz to take 35-25 lead and held a seemingly safe 41-32 advantage with 3 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the fourth period.
But Central was not to be denied.
Leake, who had an impressive playing career at Silex High and St. Louis University, cannot recall being part of such an eye-popping comeback.
"It just goes to show what happens if you keep hanging in there," Leake said. "Our girls stayed focused and stayed with it."
Matthews turned in the biggest play of the night, converting on an in-bound pass for an old-fashioned 3-point play with 9.8 seconds left in the extra session.
Troy had taken a 49-47 lead on a jumper by sophomore Lilly Robinson with 28 seconds on the clock.
The Spartans proceeded to call time out and set up a play. Denbow executed a pick to free Matthews and Morgan Davis hit Matthews with a pin-point pass.
Matthews made the basket and calmly hit the foul shot for a 50-49 lead.
The Trojans failed to connect on a potential game-winning shot and Central junior Briana Mason, who finished with eight points, hit two foul shots with less than a second left to seal the improbable triumph.
"We just turned it over too many times," Troy coach Damond Lacy said. "I guess we're not ready for that size of a game right now."
The Trojans did everything right for 31-plus minutes behind the play of Gabi Cook, who finished with a team-high 11 points.
Denbow began the fourth-quarter comeback with a 3-pointer that trimmed the six-point deficit in half. Mason followed with a steal and basket to get her team to within 45-44.
Following a Troy turnover, Denbow sank one of two foul shots to knot the score 45-all with 10 seconds left.
Denbow, who began her career at Sullivan High, started overtime with two foul shots just 18 seconds into the four-minute extra frame.
Robinson, who came into the contest averaging 1.9 points per contest, answered with back-to-back baskets for Troy to set the stage for the dramatic finish.
The heart-stopping contest was fitting for two of the best teams in the conference over the last few years. Central has won at least a share of the league title each of the last five seasons. Troy last captured the crown outright in 2012-13.
"When it comes to winning a conference championship, you've got to win on the road and we didn't tonight," Lacy said. "The kids played hard, we just didn't take care of it down the stretch."
Central won its fifth in a row after a loss to St. Charles West in the St. Dominic Tournament over the Christmas holiday.