Maupin, Clark help Webster Groves knock off previously unbeaten Rock Bridge

WEBSTER GROVES — Eliza Maupin did her homework.

The Webster Groves High senior forward was well aware Rock Bridge was unbeaten heading into the contest between the girls basketball teams Saturday afternoon.

She also was cognizant of the fact that the Bruins were ranked 23th in nation by ESPN.

Maupin made sure her teammates knew those facts as well.

"I wanted everyone to know that this was a big game," she said.

The 6-foot-2 Maupin and her teammates sure played like it.

Jenna Clark scored 18 points on six 3-pointers and Maupin added 15 points to lead the Statesmen to a 49-45 win over Rock Bridge in the semifinal round of the 14th annual Webster Winter Challenge.

The Statesmen (15-3), who have won six of their last seven, will face defending state champion Incarnate Word (17-0) in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Roberts Gym.

Incarnate Word, which downed Cardinal Ritter 77-52 in the other semifinal, has won a school-record 57 games in a row, including a 58-37 triumph over Webster Groves in the Class 6 state championship game last March.

Webster Groves got into position for the rematch with a gutsy effort against the Bruins, who had won their first 17 games.

"Just so proud of the kids," Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. "I thought the seniors really stepped up."

That veteran group includes Maupin, Clark, Ellie Paloucek, Sophia Nittinger and Adele Maupin.

"This was amazing," said Clark, who will attend Maryville University on a golf scholarship. "We knew that if we controlled the ball and controlled the pace, we'd be all right."

Added Paloucek, "This was our most exciting win this season. I'm so glad we were able to pull together and make it happen."

Eliza Mapuin and Paloucek stepped up during crunch time.

Paloucek broke a 45-all tie by hitting a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left. Maupin then grabbed a rebound at the other end. She sealed the victory by hitting two fouls shots with 2.3 seconds on the clock.

"She really stepped up," Spuhl said of Eliza Maupin, who has signed with Kansas State University. "When she wants to turn it on, she's pretty tough to stop."

Eliza Maupin led a strong defensive charge. The Statesmen held Rock Bridge senior standout Averi Kroenke scoreless. The Mizzou-bound Kroenke got into foul trouble early.

"That was the main focus, to stop her," Eliza Maupin said.

Webster Groves bolted out to a 26-22 lead at the break, thanks in part to five first-half 3-pointers from Clark.

The Statesmen stretched the lead to 34-25 late in the third period on a basket by Nittinger and a pair of free throws from Paloucek.

But Rock Bridge battled back behind the hot shooting of Mari Miller and Tylor McCallister, whose short jumper tied the contest 45-45 with 23 seconds remaining.

"Our schedule is not built for us to go unbeaten," Rock Bridge veteran coach Jill Nagel said. "A loss can be good — as long as you learn from it."

Webster Groves also has played a stout schedule. Its three losses have come against Whitfield, Westminster and Nixa, teams with a combined 36-11 record.

"This tournament, at this time of the year, can either help you or hurt you," Spuhl said. "Right now, it's helping us."

The Statesmen are anxious to get another shot at Incarnate Word, which has won seven state titles in the last eight seasons the event has been played.

The Red Knights have won all 16 games between the teams dating back to 1999.

"Maybe, with not so much pressure like there was in the state final, I think we can play better because we won't have as much anxiety," Paloucek said. "We know them very well — so that could help, too."

