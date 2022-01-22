Maxie's spark in second half lifts Cardinal Ritter past Lincoln College Prep

Tony Condra said he didn’t see Mariah Maxie nail a 3-pointer Saturday afternoon after a highlight crossover move.

But Condra, the Cardinal Ritter girls basketball coach, definitely enjoyed his standout player’s game-changing play.

"When I turned around I saw the three and the crowd going wild," Condra said.

Maxie brought down the house with her crossover and 3-pointer, which keyed an explosive second half as Cardinal Ritter downed Lincoln College Prep 58-43 in the Sixth Annual Soulard Showcase at Lift for Life Academy.

A 5-foot-6 senior scoring machine, Maxie scored a game-high 23 points to help the Lions (13-3) win their eighth consecutive game.

"This was a big win for us," Maxie said. "Winding down on our season, we just have to keep getting wins and this was a game we needed."

All but two of Maxie’s points came in the second half, including three 3-pointers.

Her final 3-pointer elicited the loudest roar from the crowd. Going to her right, Maxie crossed up her defender, who fell down.

"At first, I was just trying to control the ball, but then I looked down and saw she fell, so I had to hit that shot," Maxie said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I hope I don't miss this.' "

She didn't.

Maxie’s shot gave Cardinal Ritter, the No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, all the momentum it needed to hold off Lincoln College Prep (5-5), which was the Class 4 runner-up in 2019.

“She was really big," Condra said. "As a senior to step up and to lead, she's done that a lot this season. It's huge to show that senior leadership."

Lions sophomore Chantrel Clayton also helped carry the offense with 11 points.

Lincoln College Prep was led in scoring by sophomore Sh'yrah Wright's 15 points. The 6-foot forward also pulled down 10 rebounds.

"(Wright) is an excellent player," Lincoln College Prep coach Jeff Atkins said. "I've been telling her to calm down some. A lot of her misses were just rushed."

Lincoln scored 15 of its 21 points in the first half on free throws.

Condra said Cardinal Ritter made some halftime adjustments to keep Lincoln off the line.

"We just had to stick to our concepts and hedging on different things and not reaching and moving our feet," Condra said.

