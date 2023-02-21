CENTRALIA — Shakara McCline left it all out on the basketball court and then some Tuesday night.

The dynamic East St. Louis senior guard tied a career high with 42 points, but the Flyers fell just short in an 85-81 loss to Mount Vernon in a Class 3A Centralia Sectional girls basketball game at Trout Arena.

“I've known her since she was a freshman when I was the head freshman coach at O'Fallon and she's been that heck of a player since her freshman year,” East St. Louis coach Todd Porter said. “A lot of people see her and they'll be like, 'Where'd she come from?' She's been there all along.”

McCline, who came in averaging more than 25 points per game, had her second 42-point outburst in three games Tuesday after doing the same in last week's regional semifinal overtime win over Taylorville.

“I gave it my all,” McCline said. “It was fun playing, but it (didn't) turn out right, so right now my head is spinning.”

East St. Louis (13-21) saw its magical run come to an end Tuesday night after some thrilling postseason games, including the season-ending loss to the Rams.

“It was a good game. Somebody had to win and somebody had to lose,” Porter said. “There were just a couple things that we did wrong that kind of hurt us at the end, but these girls came a long way. A lot of people didn't expect these girls to be where they're at.”

Mount Vernon (28-6) advanced to its first sectional final since 2001 and will take on Highland (25-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trout Arena.

Clearly drained Rams coach Jeff Lonnon could only put his hands on his knees in relief after his team survived an absolute barnburner against the Flyers.

“I felt like I'd been through a marathon myself. Just the emotions and the ups and downs, the ebbs and flows of that game, were amazing,” Lonnon said. “We needed that 85 to win and there's not a whole lot of girls basketball teams you can ask to get you 85 in order to win a game, and this one got us 85.”

Early on, the game did not take on the look of a close affair. McCline scored on a layup just seven seconds in and the Flyers were off and running to a 16-4 lead midway through the first quarter.

“We was locked in,” McCline said. “We wanted it, but the press got us. Coach Porter told us from the jump they were going to press the entire game, so we were ready for it.”

The second half of the quarter belonged to Mount Vernon, as it reeled off 16 straight points before McCline's steal and bucket just before the buzzer made it a 20-18 Rams lead after the first eight minutes.

“We went down 16-4 right off the bat and I didn't know if we could hang with this group or not,” Lonnon said. “We just kind of played around with a few different things and got them stopped and did some things defensively that were kind of working.”

The offense didn't stop flowing in the second quarter with East St. Louis outscoring Mount Vernon 25-22 to take a 43-42 lead into the halftime locker room. At that point, the game already had more combined points scored (85) than the entire output of the first semifinal (80) between Highland and Mattoon.

“We came out on fire and then turnovers hurt us. When the ball is not in (McCline's) hands, it's a whole different thing,” Porter said. “We felt good (at halftime). I told the girls we have the lead, but you've got to come out ready to play. Get some layups, get back on defense and don't foul.”

The Flyers started the second half like they did the first with a big burst, a 14-4 run that pushed the lead out to 57-47, but the Rams closed the third quarter on an 8-2 surge that brought them back to within 59-55 heading to a wild fourth quarter.

East St. Louis led 68-61 just under three minutes into the final quarter, but Mount Vernon strung together 14 straight points and led 75-68 on a 3-pointer by Justice Malone with 3 minutes, 1 second to play.

Undaunted, McCline scored six points in a 10-2 Flyers run over the next two minutes that gave East Side the lead once again at 78-77 with 1:01 to play.

Lonnon was left grasping for answers on how his team could stop McCline.

“We worked on not letting her get the ball. We worked on making sure she didn't light us up behind the arc. We wanted to have help behind so she couldn't get to the rim. And we failed in every aspect,” Lonnon said. “I don't really blame our kids so much for that. She's just a phenomenal player. Hat's off to her. She impressed me to death tonight.”

A runner by Malone gave the Rams the lead back at 79-78 with 41.7 seconds left and they would not give it back. Malone finished with 29 points and Kamaree Pollard added 27 points for Mount Vernon.

McCline nailed a step-back 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left that brought the Flyers to within 83-81, but with no timeouts they had to foul and McCline picked up her fifth foul with 2.6 ticks left. Pollard knocked down both free throws and it would mark the end of the line for a resilient bunch of Flyers.

“We were basically underdogs,” McCline said. “Our season didn't go well. We had the incident (an altercation against Alton) and we had girls get suspended. So, a lot of people didn't think we were going to make it this far, but we did. I'm proud of my girls.”