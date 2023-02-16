MASCOUTAH — East St. Louis’ Shakara McCline had no doubt. Her senior teammate, Alicia Cross, wasn’t quite as sure.

But the sixth-seeded Flyerettes pulled off the upset Thursday night at Mascoutah, knocking off the No. 2 seed Mascoutah Indians 50-47 in the Class 3A Mascoutah Regional championship.

East St. Louis (13-20) advanced to face Mount Vernon (27-6) in a sectional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Centralia.

It was the first loss in 15 games for Mascoutah (23-8).

With her team trailing 47-46 and time running out, McCline, the St. Louis area’s leading scorer, knocked down a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play.

Cross added a late free throw after a turnover.

“I wanted the ball in my hands and I wanted that last shot,’’ said McCline, who scored a game-high 28 points. “When I got the ball, there was no hesitation. I knew it was going in. And it did.

“A lot of people doubted us — didn’t think we could get this far — but we’re here. We never give up. That’s the key for us. We never ever give up.”

While McCline, who entered averaging 25.3 points a game, had no doubt. Cross wasn’t quite so sure.

“Nobody believed in us, but I think we knew we could do it,’’ said Cross, who held the Indians’ Sophia Loden, a 22.9-a-game scorer, to just eight points. “But until the very end … I wasn’t sure. But we did it. We’ve struggled at times this season, but tonight we all stepped up and we got it done.”

Asked about her defensive effort, Cross said, “I had a job to do and I got it done. We’ve played them before and know what kind of player (Loden) is. She can shoot the lights out. But I stepped up and I sacrificed for my team. Mainly, I just tried to stay as close as I could and just never give her any space.”

Mascoutah trailed through much of the game but rallied late to go up at 40-38, 44-42 and 47-44 on Bella Hart’s three-point play with 2:35 to play.

But the Flyerettes would not go away.

“We have a great group of girls and tonight they did a great job of hanging in,’’ East St. Louis coach Todd Porter said. “Like I told the girls, we have so much talent that if we work hard and run our plays, we’ll win the game. I knew that if we could keep it close, we could find a way. And that’s exactly what happened.”

East St. Louis’ Cross opened the game’s scoring as the host Indians missed their first four shots. Mascoutah regrouped to put together a 8-4 run that Loden finished off with a pair of free throws that gave the Indians a 10-6 lead with about 2 1/2 minutes to play in the opening quarter.

But the Flyerettes closed out the period with a 9-0 run featuring back-to-back 3-pointers from McCline, who still undecided on her college choice.

East St. Louis led 15-10 after a quarter and quickly stretched the lead to 18-10 when McCline knocked down her third 3-pointer of the night in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Mascoutah answered with a 7-0 run to cut the Flyerettes’ lead to 18-17 when Loden converted a fast-break pass from Bella Hart with 5:40 to play before halftime.

But East St. Louis’ Ryale Mosley answered with a 3-pointer and the Flyerettes managed to take a 25-21 lead to halftime.

McCline led all first-half scorers with 11 points.

Mascoutah evened the score at 27 midway through the third quarter, but East St. Louis answered with three fast-break baskets to keep control. The Flyerettes led 38-34 with a quarter to play.

In the fourth quarter, the game remained tight until East St. Louis and McCline took over late.

“We were up a point and had the ball a couple of times and ended up with turnovers,’’ Mascoutah coach Frank Evans said of the game’s closing minutes. “It’s frustrating, sure, but you have to give East St. Louis credit. They fought and fought and they made some big plays there at the end. That McCline is definitely a force to be reckoned with. When she gets rolling, she’s awfully tough to stop.

“But I’m proud of my team. Three years ago, this group had three wins. But they worked hard and they had an outstanding season.”

McCline was East St. Louis’ lone double-figure scorer. Leading scorers for Mascoutah were seniors Katie Schneider (15) and Hart (12). Loden, who’s signed with NCAA Division I University of Southern Indiana, finished with eight points.

Class 3A Mascoutah Regional, final: East St. Louis 50, Mascoutah 47