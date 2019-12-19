McKee hits triple in overtime to help Father McGivney down Alton Marquette

ALTON — Anna McKee cradled the basketball in her arm and calmly looked around. There was no one even close to her.
The Father McGivney junior guard didn't know quite what to do with her team nursing a one-point lead in overtime of Thursday's showdown at Alton Marquette.
"We haven't been in that many close games, so I wasn't sure," McKee said.
Coach Jeff Oller provided the answer.
"Shoot it," he shouted.
McKee followed orders and swished the dagger-like, long-range jumper.
The 3-pointer pumped the lead to four and kick-started the Griffins to a thrilling 56-48 win in the Prairie State Conference heavyweight battle.
McKee's shot began a 9-2 run that helped the Glen Carbon-based school to its 10th successive victory to start the season.
The triumph provided a signature moment for the four-year old program, which has a leg up in an effort to grab its first league title.
"This was one of our goals at the start of the season, beat them and win the conference," said McKee, who finished with a team-high 18 points.
The McKee 3-pointer pushed the lead to 48-44 with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the extra session and broke the backs of the defending conference champions.
"Our scouting report was to not leave her open like that," Marquette coach Lee Green said. "But she's a good player and players like that find a way to get open."
Father McGivney senior Madison Webb added 13 points and 10 rebounds to the winning attack. Sophomore Charlize Luehmann had 12 points.
Riley Zumwalt came off the bench to add a pair of big baskets. Point guard Macy Hoppes ran the offense to perfection.
Marquette (8-3) rallied from an eight-point deficit with 4:14 left in regulation to send the contest into overtime.
Sophomore sharp-shooter Adrenna Snipes had 23 points in a losing cause. Abby Williams, who fouled out in regulation, added 19 points.
The Father McGivney program has made great strides since its inception four years ago. The victory over the established Explorers hammered home that point.
"It was definitely a signature win," Oller said. "Coming out, playing well against a really well-coached team, it's great."
The Griffins used a 6-0 run over the final 2:49 of the third period to take control 33-26. Webb's spinning move in the lane highlighted the blitz.
Webb's jumper midway through the fourth quarter pumped the lead to 38-30 and appeared to nail down the triumph.
But Marquette rallied behind Snipes. Carli Foersterling canned a 3-pointer with 16 ticks on the clock to give the hosts a 41-40 lead. McKee then added a jumper with eight seconds remaining before Snipes hit one of two free throws to send the game into an extra session.
Snipes gave Marquette a 44-43 lead 99 seconds into the overtime. Webb answered for a 45-44 cushion to set the stage for McKee's triple, which was likely the biggest basket in the young history of the team.
"I was looking over at coach and he was looking for me to shoot it," McKee said. "I was like, 'OK' and I shot it. If I would have missed it, I would have been so upset. But it went in, so it's fine."
Father McGivney (10-0) has won eight of its games by double-digits and also has a 33-28 win over small-school toughies Marissa on its resume.
The Griffins have officially arrived.
"This is what we've wanted ever since we first started playing," said Webb, a starter in that initial season. "It feels good."