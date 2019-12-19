McKee hits triple in overtime to help Father McGivney down Alton Marquette

ALTON — Anna McKee cradled the basketball in her arm and calmly looked around. There was no one even close to her.

The Father McGivney junior guard didn't know quite what to do with her team nursing a one-point lead in overtime of Thursday's showdown at Alton Marquette.

"We haven't been in that many close games, so I wasn't sure," McKee said.

Coach Jeff Oller provided the answer.

"Shoot it," he shouted.

McKee followed orders and swished the dagger-like, long-range jumper.

The 3-pointer pumped the lead to four and kick-started the Griffins to a thrilling 56-48 win in the Prairie State Conference heavyweight battle.

McKee's shot began a 9-2 run that helped the Glen Carbon-based school to its 10th successive victory to start the season.

The triumph provided a signature moment for the four-year old program, which has a leg up in an effort to grab its first league title.

"This was one of our goals at the start of the season, beat them and win the conference," said McKee, who finished with a team-high 18 points.

The McKee 3-pointer pushed the lead to 48-44 with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the extra session and broke the backs of the defending conference champions.

"Our scouting report was to not leave her open like that," Marquette coach Lee Green said. "But she's a good player and players like that find a way to get open."

Father McGivney senior Madison Webb added 13 points and 10 rebounds to the winning attack. Sophomore Charlize Luehmann had 12 points.