McKee, Webb lift Father McGivney past Wood River in key conference game

Wood River, which had a five-game winning streak snapped, is 1-5 all-time against Father McGivney.

Webb scored a game-high 17 points, while McKee pitched in 15.

They are the top two offensive threats this season for Father McGivney (16-3 overall, 4-0 Prairie State), which won its second consecutive game after losing three of its previous four.

Webb is averaging 13.9 points and McKee 12.1 points a game this season for the No. 7-ranked team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings.

“Madison and I have just had this connection since freshman year,” McKee said. “One of us just knows, kind of, where the other is at at all times. It's kind of weird, really. That connection makes it easier for us because we just always know what's going on.”

Senior Aubrey Robinson led Wood River (11-5, 2-2) with 11 points.

The Griffins are two victories away from an undefeated run through the Prairie State Conference.