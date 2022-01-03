McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East

LADUE — Visitation Academy freshman Avery McLaughlin still isn't quite comfortable with her newfound role as a scoring machine.
The 5-foot-10 forward prefers to do the grunt work inside.
"Rebounding is my strength," she said. "It's what I'm best at."
McLaughlin stepped out of her comfort zone on Monday night.
With astonishing results.
The defensive stalwart pumped in a career-high 11 points to help the Vivettes to a 51-33 win over Fort Zumwalt East in the opening round of the John Burroughs Round Robin in Ladue.
Visitation (6-5) will face John Burroughs (6-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday. The once eight-team tournament has been pared to six and will now be a round-round robin affair.
McLaughlin, who entered the contest averaging four points and eight rebounds per game, came through with a breakout performance at the perfect time.
"When we get the ball into her, she does really well," said Visitation junior guard Kate Restovich, who finished with a team-high 13 points. "She talked more to us and that made us get the ball into her more."
Restovich led the outside attack with three of the Vivettes' eight 3-pointers. Freshman Hadley Jacoby also hit a trio of bombs and finished with nine points. Sophomore Adri Povinelli chipped in with a pair of triples.
But it was McLaughlin's scoring explosion inside that helped turn the tide.
"She was huge for us," Visitation coach John Sheridan said. "We knew (East) was going to zone us, so we had to do things differently to get some points. She was able to make the difference and help us go inside-out more."
McLaughlin triggered a tell-tale 18-2 run in the first half that put the Vivettes ahead to stay. She hit four baskets in the streak, which ended with her team up 19-7.
The Lions got no closer than to within 11 points the rest of the way.
"We figured out that we needed to move the ball and get as many touches as we could as a team," Restovich said. "That created better shots overall."
East, which was led by Yasmine Edmonson's 16 points, bolted out to a 5-1 lead after just four minutes.
That's when McLaughlin kick-started the run, which took 9 minutes, 44 seconds.
Freshman Grace Restovich, Kate's little sister, began the outburst with a steal and layup. McLaughlin followed with a nifty turn-around shot from inside the lane that ended up as a conventional 3-point play for a 6-5 lead. Kate Restovich followed with her first 3-pointer.
McLaughlin then scored three times in the first part of the second quarter. The last basket pumped the lead to 16-7. Povinelli added a 3-pointer and the Vivettes were off and running.
Hadley Jacoby added a triple before junior Avery Jacoby chipped in with a pair of foul shots for a 24-9 cushion.
That balanced attack seemed to flummox the Lions (6-3), who were never able to get defensive stops when they needed them.
East also had difficulty finding the range, missing 39 of 50 field goal attempts.
"Everything was really a struggle for us tonight," East coach Kyle Brown said.
Visitation came into the contest losing three of four games in its power-packed tournament, which was won by 11-time state champion Incarnate Word.
Of the Vivettes five losses, four have come against teams with a combined record of 37-10.
"Losing to good teams can make you better," Kate Restovich said. "We were able to learn and use that to our advantage."
Kate Restovich said Monday's effort might have been the best of the season for the Vivettes.
Sheridan agreed, "The girls were ready to play, they were locked in."