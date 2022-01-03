McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East

But it was McLaughlin's scoring explosion inside that helped turn the tide.

"She was huge for us," Visitation coach John Sheridan said. "We knew (East) was going to zone us, so we had to do things differently to get some points. She was able to make the difference and help us go inside-out more."

McLaughlin triggered a tell-tale 18-2 run in the first half that put the Vivettes ahead to stay. She hit four baskets in the streak, which ended with her team up 19-7.

The Lions got no closer than to within 11 points the rest of the way.

"We figured out that we needed to move the ball and get as many touches as we could as a team," Restovich said. "That created better shots overall."

East, which was led by Yasmine Edmonson's 16 points, bolted out to a 5-1 lead after just four minutes.

That's when McLaughlin kick-started the run, which took 9 minutes, 44 seconds.