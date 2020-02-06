Meers' timely buckets propel Duchesne past DuBourg for third consecutive victory

A freshman forward for the Cavaliers, Rhodes scored a game-high 21 points but had only four in the fourth quarter as Duchesne rallied. Rhodes had 11 in the first half as DuBourg moved out to a 19-16 lead at the break.

“It took the entire team to defend her, all five girls on the floor,” Stringer said. “She is a tough player to guard and is going to be extremely tough for a long time. I felt like we did a good job when it mattered.”

In addition to Rhodes' effort, DuBourg (4-11, 1-6) got six points from senior guard Akayla Henson.

“It's one of those things, we were hit by the flu bug, so we're down to six players,” DuBourg coach Jason Yoakum said. “It was what it was. The one thing is that we have a lot of freshmen. Those growing pains are going to happen. We put up a heck of a fight tonight with a lot of effort and a lot of heart.”

Junior forward Megan Wiseman scored 10 points to lead Duchesne, which won its third consecutive game after losing five games in a row to start January.

Duchesne also got eight points from senior forward Claire Weber.