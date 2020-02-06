Meers' timely buckets propel Duchesne past DuBourg for third consecutive victory

ST. CHARLES — Taylor Meers said she knows when she gets set, she can knock down a big shot.
Meers, a freshman who had seven 3-pointers all season headed into a 43-34 home win Thursday for the Duchesne girls basketball team against DuBourg, knocked down a pair in less than a minute late in the third quarter to break a tie and give Duchesne the lead for good.
“It's really special and to do that gives me a little bit of confidence that I need,” Meers said. “Just to know I helped my team get more energy was important to me. It makes me feel important. I know that when I get my feet set to take a shot, I can get an important three or a basket and that's what happened.”
Meers' 3-pointers — the only six points she scored — helped Duchesne (9-9 overall, 4-1 Archdiocesan Division II) close the third quarter with eight consecutive points, along with a layup at the buzzer by senior forward Claire Weber, for a 33-25 lead.
“For a freshman, we put a lot on her,” Duchesne coach Brandon Stringer said. “She has been able to respond by being one of our leading scorers, leading rebounders and she has got to be on the floor for what she does. Anything she can give us more offensively, the better.”
Meers' confidence boost clearly lifted Duchesne, which not only found plenty of points in the fourth quarter but also slowed down DuBourg's top offensive option, Genesis Rhodes.
A freshman forward for the Cavaliers, Rhodes scored a game-high 21 points but had only four in the fourth quarter as Duchesne rallied. Rhodes had 11 in the first half as DuBourg moved out to a 19-16 lead at the break.
“It took the entire team to defend her, all five girls on the floor,” Stringer said. “She is a tough player to guard and is going to be extremely tough for a long time. I felt like we did a good job when it mattered.”
In addition to Rhodes' effort, DuBourg (4-11, 1-6) got six points from senior guard Akayla Henson.
“It's one of those things, we were hit by the flu bug, so we're down to six players,” DuBourg coach Jason Yoakum said. “It was what it was. The one thing is that we have a lot of freshmen. Those growing pains are going to happen. We put up a heck of a fight tonight with a lot of effort and a lot of heart.”
Junior forward Megan Wiseman scored 10 points to lead Duchesne, which won its third consecutive game after losing five games in a row to start January.
Duchesne also got eight points from senior forward Claire Weber.
“We got off to a slow start, so it took all of us to pick up the tempo to get us back into the game so it was just a group effort,” Wiseman said. “Getting the momentum going into the fourth quarter like we did was such a huge boost.”