Merritt steps down as John Burroughs girls basketball coach to focus on football team

John Merritt is taking a step back to help the John Burroughs girls basketball program move forward.
Merritt, who has been the Bombers girls basketball coach and football coach since 2013, announced March 10 he is stepping away from the basketball team to focus solely on the football team.
Merritt has often had to juggle both programs at the same time once December rolls around, a task that as become increasingly harder to bear.
The decision to step down, Merritt said, will allow the the girls program to start on the right foot with a coach who can give their undivided attention to the program at the start of the campaign. From 2013 to 2015, the football team's postseason runs, which included district titles and state championship runs, have coincided with the start of the girls basketball season, forcing Merritt to devote most of his time to the gridiron.
The Bombers football team took second in in Class 3 in 2014 and won the state title in 2015.
“I've been doing double duty for (awhile) now,” Merritt said. “I think I'm a good basketball coach, not a great basketball coach. The group has gotten better every year and this seemed like an opportunity to give them a real top-caliber coach. There are so many good players in the program that are such good people. This could be a real big opportunity to make a real big splash in the basketball community.”
The John Burroughs girls basketball team will lose only one senior to graduation and returns 12 players to a squad that went 17-12 and lost in the Class 4 District 5 championship.
“The athleticism we have in the girls right now is unbelievable,” Merritt said. “We have a great incoming freshman class. Our ninth grade this year was really good. It's a real opportunity to cast the widest net we could and see what coaches would be interested.”
Junior guard Peyton Starks led the Bombers with 14.7 points per game while 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Vanessa Polk averaged 13.1 points and 11.9 rebounds.
“We feel great about how we've built things. We got back into the Visitation Tournament and didn't embarrass ourselves, going 2-2 there against real good competition,” Merritt said. “We lost two very close games there. I feel like the program is building. The consistency and the hard work from the girls has been amazing to see. I'm a little sad to give up the leadership, but I am excited because this is a program in prime position for somebody that can just take it and run with it.”
Merritt went 91-95 in his tenure with the Burroughs girls basketball team and leaves a strong foundation in place, athletics director Peter Tasker said.
“When he took over, we asked that he build a program that unified our middle school with our high school (and he) did this very well,” Tasker said. “In addition, he built a youth presence for basketball at Burroughs. He grew his youth programs of the Jets (boys) and Dynamite (girls) at Burroughs. This, together with several other youth programs, made Burroughs a household name for many in the youth basketball world. He invested enormous time into building the Burroughs program, which included a good chunk of his summer, and many nights and weekends working with the youth program. He has built a strong foundation to our program, and delivered it to his successor in a healthy state.”
Tasker said the goal is for a new coach to be in place as soon as possible in order to ensure a smooth transition for the girls in the program.
“In a perfect world, to be able to meet the criteria (we're seeking), it is best to have someone involved in our community doing more than just coaching the basketball season,” Tasker said. “The greatest opportunity to build relationships comes by being a presence on campus as much as possible.”
While he won't be calling out plays from the bench anymore, Merritt said he won't venture too far from the program he worked hard to fortify. Whether that involves a hands-on role or just as a top supporter, Merritt is ready to help in any way he can.
“I'm definitely going to be in the picture,” Merritt said. “I'm going to be the one holding the trophy. You're going to have to pry it out of my arms. We've built the program up through the past few years and whatever the new person would want my role to be, that's what I'll do. We want the new hire to be able to organize our (summer program). I know the quarantine has thrown things off, but that still remains the goal. I can't imagine we'd want to get too deep into April and not have this done.”
