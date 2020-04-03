Merritt steps down as John Burroughs girls basketball coach to focus on football team

The John Burroughs girls basketball team will lose only one senior to graduation and returns 12 players to a squad that went 17-12 and lost in the Class 4 District 5 championship.

“The athleticism we have in the girls right now is unbelievable,” Merritt said. “We have a great incoming freshman class. Our ninth grade this year was really good. It's a real opportunity to cast the widest net we could and see what coaches would be interested.”

Junior guard Peyton Starks led the Bombers with 14.7 points per game while 6-foot-2 sophomore forward Vanessa Polk averaged 13.1 points and 11.9 rebounds.

“We feel great about how we've built things. We got back into the Visitation Tournament and didn't embarrass ourselves, going 2-2 there against real good competition,” Merritt said. “We lost two very close games there. I feel like the program is building. The consistency and the hard work from the girls has been amazing to see. I'm a little sad to give up the leadership, but I am excited because this is a program in prime position for somebody that can just take it and run with it.”

Merritt went 91-95 in his tenure with the Burroughs girls basketball team and leaves a strong foundation in place, athletics director Peter Tasker said.