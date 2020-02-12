Metro-East Lutheran rallies past Dupo in 1A regional semifinal

EDWARDSVILLE — While the regular season wasn't ideal for senior Destiny Williams and her Metro-East Lutheran girls basketball teammates, the postseason has been a different story.

In a game featuring 13 lead changes and seven ties, Williams sank four free throws in the final 70 seconds to help Metro-East Lutheran top Dupo 59-56 in a Class 1A Metro-East Lutheran semifinal.

It was the second consecutive postseason victory for Metro-East Lutheran (5-20), which finished the regular season on a 14-game losing streak.

“It means a lot just to be able to remain (playing) on our home court, we needed this win, a lot,” Williams said. “Our season hasn't gone how we wanted it to go, so these are the games that count. Just knocking down (opponents) one by one, that's how we're going to get it.”

Metro-East Lutheran advanced to face Prairie State Conference rival Father McGivney (24-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional final. Father McGivney won the regular-season meeting, 53-23.

Williams scored a team-high 26 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.