Metro League all-conference

Metro League 2020 girls basketball all-conference:
Player of the year: Jessica Brooks, sr., MICDS
FIRST TEAM
Taleah Dillworth, jr., Lutheran North
Jordan Fredrickson, sr., Principia
Zaire Harrell, so., MICDS
Brooke Highmark, so., Westminster
Emma Pawlitz, jr., Lutheran South
Peyton Starks, jr., John Burroughs
SECOND TEAM
Chloe Akerson, sr., Lutheran South
Riley Brophy, so., Westminster
Vanessa Polk, so., John Burroughs
Macy Schelp, jr., Lutheran South
Kayla Sullivan, fr., Lutheran North
Carly Vick, so., Westminster
Makayla Williams, sr., Lutheran North