Metro League all-conference
0 comments

Metro League all-conference

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

Metro League 2020 girls basketball all-conference:

Player of the year: Jessica Brooks, sr., MICDS

FIRST TEAM

Taleah Dillworth, jr., Lutheran North

Jordan Fredrickson, sr., Principia

Zaire Harrell, so., MICDS

Brooke Highmark, so., Westminster

Emma Pawlitz, jr., Lutheran South

Peyton Starks, jr., John Burroughs

SECOND TEAM

Chloe Akerson, sr., Lutheran South

Riley Brophy, so., Westminster

Vanessa Polk, so., John Burroughs

Macy Schelp, jr., Lutheran South

Kayla Sullivan, fr., Lutheran North

Carly Vick, so., Westminster

Makayla Williams, sr., Lutheran North

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports