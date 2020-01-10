Meyer, Dooley put together career-best games as Holt stymies Francis Howell

WELDON SPRING — Ashley Meyer and Kiersten Dooley got a chance to relive their glory days Friday in Holt's 40-25 GAC South girls basketball victory at Francis Howell.
The senior teammates, who have played together since their CYC days at St. Patrick's in Wentzville, both had career-best scoring efforts to provide the muscle behind Holt’s offense.
“This is what we used to do,” said Meyer, a 5-foot-6 guard who scored 15 points. “It's really nice. I hope we can do this next week and keep our confidence high headed into some big games. We know we've got to keep practicing, stay focused and work at getting into a rhythm.”
Most of Meyer's output came early as Holt (8-2 overall, 1-0 GAC South) built a 10-4 lead through the opening quarter.
Dooley's efforts helped Holt keep its advantage. She scored nine of her 12 points after the first quarter.
The performance was a breakthrough for both Meyer and Dooley, who entered the conference-opening game against the Vikings with a combined scoring average of 6 points for per game.
The pair helped Holt find a scoring outlet in the place of injured offensive leader and junior Jaliyah Green, who averages 15.4 points an 6.9 rebounds per game and has been out since Dec. 28 with an ankle injury.
“These girls are each their own individuals player but to see them knock down shots and gain confidence is great,” Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. “Ashley just turns her defense to offense, which is a big help to us. As much as it hurts not having Jaliah, having other girls step up is a good thing to come out of it.”
Sophomore post player Libby Brewster led Francis Howell (2-9, 0-2) with seven points.
While the win was Holt's second in a row and sixth in seven games this season, it marked the first time in six tries it defeated Howell.
Holt’s last win against Howell came by a 67-55 score Jan. 5, 2012.
“This feels good and it can only give us confidence for next week because we've got some really big games coming up,” said Dooley, a 5-8 forward whose previous best scoring effort in her three-year career was five points. “It felt great to come through and do our part to help us keep winning.”
Holt plays host to Troy Buchanan on Tuesday and Fort Zumwalt North on Thursday in a pair of GAC South games.