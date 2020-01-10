Meyer, Dooley put together career-best games as Holt stymies Francis Howell

WELDON SPRING — Ashley Meyer and Kiersten Dooley got a chance to relive their glory days Friday in Holt's 40-25 GAC South girls basketball victory at Francis Howell.

The senior teammates, who have played together since their CYC days at St. Patrick's in Wentzville, both had career-best scoring efforts to provide the muscle behind Holt’s offense.

“This is what we used to do,” said Meyer, a 5-foot-6 guard who scored 15 points. “It's really nice. I hope we can do this next week and keep our confidence high headed into some big games. We know we've got to keep practicing, stay focused and work at getting into a rhythm.”

Most of Meyer's output came early as Holt (8-2 overall, 1-0 GAC South) built a 10-4 lead through the opening quarter.

Dooley's efforts helped Holt keep its advantage. She scored nine of her 12 points after the first quarter.

The performance was a breakthrough for both Meyer and Dooley, who entered the conference-opening game against the Vikings with a combined scoring average of 6 points for per game.