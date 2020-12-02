MICDS plans to stay masked no matter where it plays

Rolla used an aggressive full-court press to break Wednesday's game open midway through the third quarter.

The mask differential was not a factor in the outcome of the contest. Yet the Rams appeared tired and fatigued by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.

"It takes a lot of getting used to," MICDS junior guard Zaire Harrell said of the face coverings. "You have to control your breathing differently."

Junior guard Carli Libhart scored 13 points for Rolla.

The Bulldogs have seen both sides of the masks equation. They wore masks in a 79-42 opening-round win over Clayton on Monday. Clayton insisted that Rolla be masked up for the contest.

"The girls weren't used to it," Parker said. "There is a lot of oxygen intake when you're playing as hard as we do."

Small and his players believe they can prolong their season by wearing masks on a regular basis.

The group feels as though it is doing its entire sport a favor by using the proper government guidelines.