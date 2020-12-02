MICDS plans to stay masked no matter where it plays

ST. PETERS — Scott Small said the decision was a no-brainer.
The MICDS girls basketball coach and his players have chosen to wear protective masks on the court in every game this season, no matter the location.
"It's health and safety first," Small said. "And it's giving kids an opportunity to have a good experience second."
The masked Rams fell to unmasked Rolla 48-34 on Wednesday in the semifinal round of the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament.
MICDS (1-1) is scheduled to face Francis Howell Central (1-1) in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Friday. Rolla (3-0) plays Lutheran North (2-0) in the championship tilt at 8 p.m. Friday.
The choice of wearing a mask has become a hot topic as the basketball season gets underway in earnest. All teams that play inside St. Louis County have to wear the face protection at all times.
In contests outside St. Louis County, the options fall on the respective schools and teams.
Rolla is located in Phelps County, which has lighter restrictions. The Bulldogs plan on carrying on without masks whenever possible.
"At school we wear masks, on the bench we wear masks," Rolla coach Charley Parker said. "When we're playing, our health department doesn't mandate it, so right now, we're not doing it."
Rolla used an aggressive full-court press to break Wednesday's game open midway through the third quarter.
The mask differential was not a factor in the outcome of the contest. Yet the Rams appeared tired and fatigued by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
"It takes a lot of getting used to," MICDS junior guard Zaire Harrell said of the face coverings. "You have to control your breathing differently."
Junior guard Carli Libhart scored 13 points for Rolla.
The Bulldogs have seen both sides of the masks equation. They wore masks in a 79-42 opening-round win over Clayton on Monday. Clayton insisted that Rolla be masked up for the contest.
"The girls weren't used to it," Parker said. "There is a lot of oxygen intake when you're playing as hard as we do."
Small and his players believe they can prolong their season by wearing masks on a regular basis.
The group feels as though it is doing its entire sport a favor by using the proper government guidelines.
"We respect that these requirements are here to keep people safe," Harrell said. "That's one of the things that's going to be able to keep us playing. A couple cases and we're shutdown for the rest of the season. It's worth working on some new breathing techniques to keep our season alive."
Rolla used the one-two punch of Libhart and Taniya Corley to build up a 27-16 lead early in the second half.
The Rams responded with an 7-0 run climb to within four points. Sophomore Banita Fall, who added nine points, hit a 3-pointer and a pair of foul shots.
MICDS had a chance to chop further into the deficit but came up empty on a key possession. Rolla then reeled off 12 successive points to take command.
"There was certainly nothing wrong with our effort," Small said. "But it's a growth process. We got punched in the nose a couple times and we battled back and handled our composure. The key is, what can we learn from this and how can we get better?"
The Bulldogs are a young team on a mission with three successive one-sided wins, including a 71-43 triumph over Sullivan, which beat Rolla 43-30 in the district championship game last season.
Rolla's three wins have come by a combined total of 79 points.
"We're just excited to start the year and be playing basketball," Parker said. "Because there's a lot of people that aren't playing."
