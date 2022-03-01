MICDS turns tables with district win over Lutheran St. Charles

LADUE — Until Tuesday, MICDS senior Zaire Harrell's claim to fame was passing the 1,000-point plateau for her basketball career in mid-February.

"On Valentine's Day," she said. "How exciting is that?"

A landmark achievement, for sure.

But nothing compared to what happened Tuesday.

Harrell pumped in a team-high 15 points to lead the Rams to a 58-54 win over Lutheran St. Charles in the semifinal round of the Class 5 District 3 Tournament at MICDS.

MICDS (20-6) will face defending Class 5 state champion Whitfield (21-3) in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Rams turned the tables on Lutheran St. Charles, which knocked them off 56-48 on Dec. 1 in St. Peters.

That contest wasn't as close as the final score. The Cougars (21-6) led by as many as 19 points before coasting home.

"We just figured if we could stay close towards the end of the game, we'd take that and see what happens," MICDS coach Scott Small said. "(Lutheran St. Charles) is just so good, so well-coached."

Small said his team switched to a man-to-man defense late in the initial contest with a modicum of success.

That plan helped MICDS get off to a quick start in the rematch.

"I feel like the thing we did best was keep our composure and stay consistent throughout the whole game," MICDS junior Binta Fall said. "We kept our heads up and executed the game plan we've been working on the last few practices."

Harrell just wanted her team to play better than it did the first time.

"It was one of our first few games and we were just getting to know one another," said Harrell, who will continue her career at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. "We've been through a lot. Just going out and having fun — that's what got us over the hump this time."

Fall had the two biggest shots of the night. Harrell hit four key free throws in a 12-second span down the stretch to seal the victory.

Senior Ellie Gira added 13 points to the winning attack. Genesis Starks chipped in with 12. Brianna Desai and Alden Small also came up with momentum-changing plays in the second half.

The Rams' offensive depth overshadowed another stellar performance by Lutheran St. Charles standout freshman Jordan Speiser, who had a game-high 31 points, including 25 in the second half. Chloe Reed chipped in with 17 for the Cougars, who had won nine of their previous 10 games.

MICDS came up with several important plays during crunch time.

The Cougars, who trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, chipped away and went in front 47-44 on a pair of foul shots by Speiser with 2 minutes, 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Fall then stepped up with a 3-pointer to knot the score. Following a stop, she answered with a short jumper to put the hosts ahead to stay. Fall finished with seven points, but five came in the final two minutes. She also added a block in the final minute that led to a free throw by Gira for a 50-47 lead.

Harrell then converted at the stripe as the Rams hit six foul shots in a row to go up 56-49.

"I'm so proud of us," Fall said. "It means a lot that we're going to be able to fight for the district championship."

Lutheran St. Charles entered the contest with plenty of momentum.

Coach Erin Luttschwager felt her team expended too much energy rallying from the deficits of 30-24 in the third quarter and 20-13 in the second period.

"They took us out of our rhythm early," Luttschwager said. "We kept fighting. We hung in there on our defense. But (the Rams) came back and hit some big shots, which is a credit to them."

