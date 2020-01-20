MICDS turns up defensive pressure in comeback win over John Burroughs

LADUE — Ellie Gira could feel the tide turning.
The MICDS sophomore and the Rams stepped up their defensive pressure and it paid dividends.
MICDS used a full-court press and erased a double-digit third-quarter deficit to slip past Metro League rival John Burroughs 53-50 on Monday at home.
“We started building our momentum and I think everyone knew that we were achieving with how well our pressure was working,” Gira said. “As we head through the season, confidence is important. That (press) really built our confidence.”
Down 42-34 with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third quarter, MICDS (8-6, 2-1 Metro League) ended the frame with the final eight points to tie it heading into the fourth.
The Rams run continued into the final quarter as they took the lead for good. Sophomore guard Zaire Harrell capped the 15-0 spurt with a pair of free throws at the 3-minute mark.
John Burroughs cut it to 51-48 with 1:44 left but couldn't get any closer after a pair of missed layups on consecutive plays.
Harrell connected on two more free throws with 1:36 left for a 53-48 edge.
MICDS' run coincided with the foul trouble of John Burroughs sophomore post player, Vanessa Polk, who picked up her third personal in the third quarter. She returned in the fourth, but by then the Rams had taken control.
“We had a lot of trouble and for all the ways that they would beat us, I'm a little disappointed that they beat us on a press,” John Burroughs coach John Merritt said. “We had five guards out there who are pretty skilled. I give a lot of credit to MICDS. Their program, their fans and their press — they rattled us. It's a little disappointing to end up with a three-point loss.”
The Rams defense allowed just eight points in the fourth quarter, created turnover after turnover and outscored the Bombers 29-24 in the second half after trailing by two at the break.
“I think it's always tough when you have kids you rely on, for either team, on the bench,” MICDS coach Scott Small said of Polk's brief absence. “You just never know. I thought our kids rose to the challenge. They (Burroughs) were tough in the first half but then our press turned them over. We got it down to four late (in the third) and went rolling from there.”
John Burroughs (8-6, 0-1) took control early with a trio of 3-pointers for an 11-2 advantage five minutes in.
From there, the Bombers turned to the interior where Polk scored 10 first-half points.
John Burroughs junior guard Peyton Starks finished with a game-high 20 points — 10 in each half — and Polk had 12.
Four MICDS players hit double digits led by senior post player Jessica Brooks, who had 18. Gira poured in 16 and Harrell and freshman forward Binta Fall scored 10 apiece.
“We've been talking about that, because the last couple of weeks we've only got scoring from a couple of kids,” Small said. “A couple of other kids really rose to the challenge. Binta hit a couple of threes, and that's really one of her strengths. She called bank on the second one, so Ill take it.”