MICDS turns up defensive pressure in comeback win over John Burroughs

“We had a lot of trouble and for all the ways that they would beat us, I'm a little disappointed that they beat us on a press,” John Burroughs coach John Merritt said. “We had five guards out there who are pretty skilled. I give a lot of credit to MICDS. Their program, their fans and their press — they rattled us. It's a little disappointing to end up with a three-point loss.”

The Rams defense allowed just eight points in the fourth quarter, created turnover after turnover and outscored the Bombers 29-24 in the second half after trailing by two at the break.

“I think it's always tough when you have kids you rely on, for either team, on the bench,” MICDS coach Scott Small said of Polk's brief absence. “You just never know. I thought our kids rose to the challenge. They (Burroughs) were tough in the first half but then our press turned them over. We got it down to four late (in the third) and went rolling from there.”

John Burroughs (8-6, 0-1) took control early with a trio of 3-pointers for an 11-2 advantage five minutes in.

From there, the Bombers turned to the interior where Polk scored 10 first-half points.

John Burroughs junior guard Peyton Starks finished with a game-high 20 points — 10 in each half — and Polk had 12.