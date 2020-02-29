Miller Career leans on experience to survive Metro for district title

T-shirts, banners and plaques were tangible items earned by the Miller Career girls basketball team during back-to-back trips to the state semifinal round.
But the intangibles have been just as valuable.
As the Phoenix watched their 13-point lead dwindle to three points in the final minutes of the Class 3 District 6 championship game against Metro, they leaned heavily on their vast playoff experience to find an answer to every spurt, defeating Metro 53-46 on Saturday at Vashon.
Miller Career (19-6) advanced to face Whitfield (24-5) in a Class 3 sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Webster Groves High School.
“Experience definitely played a big part in where we are right now,” Miller Career coach Darrin White said. “Some of these kids have been through this two or three times, so they know the mindset they need to have and the approach they have to take to every game.”
After Miller Career senior Rayn Tally converted an old-fashioned three-point play to open up a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Metro came storming back. Andrea Hudson, who led all scorers with 22 points, drained successive threes to cut the deficit to 47-44.
“As long as we keep each other going and keep positive vibes, I feel we can overcome anything,” senior Antuanae Garrett said. “We work too hard for (our season) to stop.”
Garrett drained two free throws, then scored a transition layup to extinguish the final comeback attempt from Metro and send the Phoenix to their third consecutive district crown.
Miller Career gained control early with suffocating defense. The Phoenix forced nine turnovers in the first quarter and limited the Panthers to just six shot attempts in building a 14-7 lead.
Senior Jayrissa Grayson drew the assignment of guarding Metro scoring sensation Faith Bland, who entered the game as the second leading scorer in the area with 21.6 points per game. Grayson fronted her in the post, stayed with her on the perimeter and limited her to 1-for-5 shooting and only five points at the half.
“(Grayson) is a jewel for us because we give her the toughest assignment every game and she takes pride in it,” White said.
Metro (18-12) went to a 2-3 zone to open the second quarter, much to the delight of sophomore Kelsey Harris, who knocked down successive threes upon entering the game. Harris, who led Miller Career with 17 points, drilled five from long range, all against the zone.
“I came in hot and I couldn’t let it cool off. We needed this win,” Harris said.
After Garrett and Harris drilled back-to-back threes early in the third quarter, the lead was its largest at 32-19, forcing Metro to abandon its zone.
“We had a game plan to work inside out,” White said. “We did some penetrating, had good ball movement, and we’re a lot better team when we do that.”
With Bland being hounded by Grayson, Hudson went to work for the Panthers. She spearheaded a 10-2 Metro run with a 3-pointer, a deep two and a driving layup to cut it to 37-29 after three quarters.
Bland started to get in a rhythm early in the fourth quarter, draining a three and a pair of free throws to slice the deficit 41-36. Bland scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, and in the process, became the all-time, single-season scoring champion at Metro with 644 points, surpassing Brooke Flowers, who scored 641 in 2016-17 and now plays at St. Louis University.
“We had a nice discussion at halftime about playing tougher physically and mentally not being intimidated,” Metro coach Gary Glasscock said. “We played a lot tougher the second half.”
But every time Metro cut deep into its lead, Miller Career drew upon their experience to find an answer. At 39-34, Garrett found a streaking Grayson for a contested layup. At 41-36, Harris knocked down a three, and at 47-44, Garrett’s sister Ajanae escaped for a breakaway layup.
“When you try to climb a mountain, sometimes you get real close to the top but you just can’t get over the top,” Glasscock said. “We had a big mountain to climb and they’re a great team.”
For Miller Career, a suffocating defense, good perimeter shooting and a steely disposition in tight situations has become a winning formula.
“We always keep our heads and stay calm,” Grayson said. “We’re very talented and we just do what needs to be done.”