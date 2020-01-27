Miller Career uses strong defensive effort to knock off McCluer North

CRESTWOOD — Chemistry is not a problem for the five seniors on the Miller Career Academy girls basketball team.
Not only have they been playing together for years, but the group features two sets of twins in Ajanae and Antuanae Garrett and Rayn and Raya Tally. And the other, Jayrissa Grayson, might as well be considered family.
“With all of my seniors, some days it’s the Tallys, some days it's the Garretts, some days it’s Jayrissa, they kind of trade off different days, different games,” Miller Career coach Darrin White said. “It seems like if something is not clicking for one, we get it clicking for the other.”
Such was the case in Miller Career’s 49-19 win over McCluer North in the first round of the Lindbergh Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday night. Each of the Garrett sisters along with Grayson shouldered the offensive load, and all five seniors keyed a lockdown defensive effort.
Miller (13-3), which won its eighth successive game, will play MICDS (9-6) in the second round on Tuesday night.
Antuanae Garrett scored 14 points to lead the Phoenix. Ajanae Garrett scored 11 points and Grayson added 10 points.
“We’ve been playing with each other for all four years,” Grayson said. “We played on JV together and came to varsity together. It’s just a good chemistry that we have with each other.”
Samya Johnson scored nine points for North (8-7).
Miller Career set the tone early with its defense. The Phoenix created numerous turnovers, allowed no baskets from the field and only a Johnson free throw with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first quarter prevented a shutout through the first eight minutes.
“Defense is just what we do,” Ajanae Garrett said. “We’re grimy. That’s us.”
Antuanae Garrett scored five points, including a 3-pointer, to lead the Phoenix attack. Grayson and Raya Tally each added baskets to give Miller Career a 12-1 lead heading into the second quarter.
Johnson got North’s first basket early in the second quarter, but the Stars were only able to put a couple more in due to Miller Career's aggressive defense.
“We kind of pride ourselves on playing good defense,” White said. “Offense has been a struggle of ours and we’ve got to fix that.”
Grayson paced the Phoenix with five points in the second quarter to help give Miller Career a 25-7 lead at halftime.
Antuanae Garrett scored five more in the third as Miller Career increased its lead to 34-15.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Antuanae Garrett said. “Playing and doing the sport you love with people that you mess with everyday and you grind every day with. It’s great when you’re winning with them.”
Ajanae Garrett took over in the fourth, scoring five points and adding a couple of slick assists on baskets by Kelsey Harris and Rayn Tally.
White knows the Phoenix will be tested against MICDS.
“We’ve got to come back with the same defensive intensity and the same defensive effort,” White said. “They’re a well-coached team. We know they are going to come to play and we expect that.”