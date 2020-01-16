Miller leads 3-point attack as St. Dominic rolls by Notre Dame

O'FALLON, MO. — When Makinley Miller gets on a roll from behind the 3-point arc, watch out.

Miller jump-started St. Dominic's perimeter game Thursday on the way to a 52-29 home victory against Notre Dame in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I girls basketball game.

She hit a pair of first-quarter triples and then added a third in the second quarter as the Crusaders (5-8 overall, 2-1 conference) rolled to a 30-11 halftime lead.

“It felt really good because it felt like a big energy went through our team,” said Miller, who finished with those nine points.

St. Dominic's leading scorer, sophomore guard Ellie Cook, stepped up with seven of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter to help solidify the victory. After Cook's effort, the Crusaders got 11 points form sophomore guard Alex Zoellner.

The Crusaders drained nine 3-pointers as a team, with five coming in the first half to cool off Notre Dame (5-7, 1-3), which had won five of six.

“I think we're really in a spot to keep building and to be successful,” Cook said. “The thing is, we're still a pretty young team and things will get better as we all get more experience.”