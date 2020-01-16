Miller leads 3-point attack as St. Dominic rolls by Notre Dame

O'FALLON, MO. — When Makinley Miller gets on a roll from behind the 3-point arc, watch out.
Miller jump-started St. Dominic's perimeter game Thursday on the way to a 52-29 home victory against Notre Dame in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I girls basketball game.
She hit a pair of first-quarter triples and then added a third in the second quarter as the Crusaders (5-8 overall, 2-1 conference) rolled to a 30-11 halftime lead.
“It felt really good because it felt like a big energy went through our team,” said Miller, who finished with those nine points.
St. Dominic's leading scorer, sophomore guard Ellie Cook, stepped up with seven of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter to help solidify the victory. After Cook's effort, the Crusaders got 11 points form sophomore guard Alex Zoellner.
The Crusaders drained nine 3-pointers as a team, with five coming in the first half to cool off Notre Dame (5-7, 1-3), which had won five of six.
“I think we're really in a spot to keep building and to be successful,” Cook said. “The thing is, we're still a pretty young team and things will get better as we all get more experience.”
Junior guard Sammi Preiss led the Rebels with 10 points while junior guard Lydia Klutho scored nine.
Notre Dame was held below 30 points for the fifth time this season, all of which have been losses.
“We're struggling right now, we can't score,” Notre Dame coach Patti Perkins said. “We're looking for scorers, we also couldn't handle their pressure. A lot of their points were lost on second-chance points. A lot of the times, we got them to do what we wanted them to do with our defense but then they'd get the rebound, swing it around and knock down a three.”