Minkler back in a groove, helps Ladue to eighth successive win

Minkler, who will continue her career at Washington University in St. Louis, missed four games after hitting her head against the wall behind the basket in a 63-40 season-opening loss to Edwardsville on Nov. 23 in the O'Fallon Shootout.

She spent a few weeks, "feeling out of it," before finally easing her way back into the lineup.

It took a few games, but Minkler said she finally feels 100 percent.

"Katie is just now shaken the rust off," Ladue coach Joi Lathion said. "We're happy to have her home. She gives us the inside-outside game, drive-and-kick. With her back in there, it's really hard to stop us."

The Wildcats (6-6, 1-1) can attest to that. They broke out to an 18-8 lead before Minkler and Collins kick-started a 20-2 run over the final 7 minutes, 16 seconds of the first half. That outburst put the Rams in total control.

"We know that sometimes stuff won't fall for us," explained Collins, who added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists to the winning attack. "Honestly, we just had to keep our composure and that's what we did."

Senior Jordan Peete added 15 points and Khamil Douglas chipped in with a team-best nine rebounds. Destini Rogers and McKayley Hopkins also added big baskets in the second-quarter salvo.