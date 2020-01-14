Minkler back in a groove, helps Ladue to eighth successive win

EUREKA — For several weeks, Katie Minkler was not even allowed inside a gymnasium.
The Ladue High senior guard suffered a concussion in the season-opener and had to go through three weeks of medical protocol.
It was agonizing, to say the least.
"It's my senior year. I wanted to be able to do something, anything, to help my team," she recalled. "But I couldn't even watch. It was a horrible feeling."
Minkler is feeling better these days.
And so are the Rams.
The 5-foot-6-inch sharpshooter canned seven 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 23-point effort on Tuesday as Ladue wore down Eureka 68-42 in a Suburban Conference Red Pool contest in Eureka.
The red-hot Rams (10-2, 2-0 in league play) won their eighth in a row and 10th in the last 11. Their average margin of victory during the eight-game run is a whopping 23 points per contest.
Minkler has recently joined in on the fun with two of the best efforts of her career. She scored 25 points on Friday in a 68-23 win over Parkway West and passed the 1,000-point mark in the process.
"She's definitely back," Ladue senior center Mia Collins explained with an emphasis on the word, "back."
Minkler, who will continue her career at Washington University in St. Louis, missed four games after hitting her head against the wall behind the basket in a 63-40 season-opening loss to Edwardsville on Nov. 23 in the O'Fallon Shootout.
She spent a few weeks, "feeling out of it," before finally easing her way back into the lineup.
It took a few games, but Minkler said she finally feels 100 percent.
"Katie is just now shaken the rust off," Ladue coach Joi Lathion said. "We're happy to have her home. She gives us the inside-outside game, drive-and-kick. With her back in there, it's really hard to stop us."
The Wildcats (6-6, 1-1) can attest to that. They broke out to an 18-8 lead before Minkler and Collins kick-started a 20-2 run over the final 7 minutes, 16 seconds of the first half. That outburst put the Rams in total control.
"We know that sometimes stuff won't fall for us," explained Collins, who added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists to the winning attack. "Honestly, we just had to keep our composure and that's what we did."
Senior Jordan Peete added 15 points and Khamil Douglas chipped in with a team-best nine rebounds. Destini Rogers and McKayley Hopkins also added big baskets in the second-quarter salvo.
"We hang our hats on defense and we weren't playing much in the first quarter," Lathion said. "Then, we started to pick it up. As long as we can click our defense on, we can get the points we need."
Eureka bolted out to an 18-8 lead in the first 6:35 behind Kate Hillyer, who finished with 16 points.
But the Rams buckled down on defense in the second quarter. Minkler started the run with a steal and layup. Rogers and Minkler followed with long-range bombs and Collins scored from inside to tie the contest 20-20.
Hopkins contributed a steal and layup and Peete added five points in a 59-second span for a 28-20 cushion.
Minkler put the game away with back-to-back 3-pointers in 21 seconds in the third period to pump the lead to 43-26.
The Rams have been unstoppable since a narrow 40-38 loss to Kirkwood on Dec. 13.
"I have four very determined and dedicated seniors that leave it all on the floor every game," Lathion said. "They're go-getters and they're leaving their legacy."
Eureka looked strong early in the contest, but simply couldn't handle the pressure after the first eight minutes.
The Wildcats have played a rugged schedule. Their losses have been to teams with a combined 55-19 mark.
"I told the girls that we're the best 6-6 team in the area," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "We keep banging our heads against ranked teams every night. We've just got to keep fighting."